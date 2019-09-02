“Vespers” — a poem by John Stupp

CC0 Public Domain

Power house mechanic working on steam pump

photo by Lewis Hine , 1920.

Vespers

In the foundry men made engine blocks

ate dirt

ate sand

made fire

Henry Ford was the captain

and his word was law

when a shift was done there was a roll call

to see who was alive and who was dead

I was one of a thousand production workers

a name not ready to be noticed

a sideman

I who had not yet imagined water or trees

“Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

*

Nat Adderley, with Wes Montgomery, Bobby Timmons, Percy Heath and Sam Jones, plays “Work Song” from the 1960 Riverside album .Work Song

