“Since 1970” — a poem by Phil Linz

September 12th, 2019

 

.

.

 

Larry Knupp, 1952 – 2017

.

 

Since 1970

(for Larry)

.

 

It’s all about the jazz…
…………Sonny Fortune at Boomer’s
…………Illinois Jacquet on 58th Street
…………Duvivier and Cheatham at Highlights

It’s all about the jazz…
…………Tito Puente, Ray Barreto, Celia Cruz
…………Blindfold tests on West End Avenue
…………Smoky Schaefer concerts at Wollman Rink

It’s all about the jazz…
…………The only white boy at Gil Scott-Heron
………….“I’m a mulatto;” the angry brothers laughing
…………Black urban poetry years before rap

It’s all about the jazz…
…………Tennis in Baldwin with pitchers afterward
…………The Mini Cinema, Tower Records and J&R
…………Radio City and Highlights at NYU, and Pace

It’s all about the jazz…
…………The real Ray Lundin ripping up the notebook
…………Harry Katzan and FORTRAN on punch cards
…………Texaco, Pfizer, Levitton and the City of New York

It’s all about the jazz…
…………Newport and Kool and JVC and Ken Burns
…………Peggy and Anita and Sassy and Ella
…………Dizzy and Dexter and Stan and Basie

It’s all about the jazz…
…………Closing the bar after we’d dropped off the girls
…………Asthma and diabetes and now pneumonia
…………A loving partner in Ruth Ann, twenty years, now

It’s all about the jazz…
…………All the changes a lifetime brings
T……….The growth; the continuance; the collections
…………A friendship lasting more than thirty years:

It’s always, always, always:  it’s always all about the jazz.

.

……………………………………….East Brunswick, NJ/August 02

.

.

___

.

.

 

Phil Linz was born in Brooklyn, NY, and was raised in the Rockaway Beach section of Queens, NY.  He has also lived in New Orleans, Tucson, Los Angeles, New York City (East Village), Morrisville, PA, Croton-on-Hudson, NY, and Pooler, GA; since October 2011 he has lived in Wilmington, DE.  After almost 40 years as a working chemist, Mr. Linz retired in May, 2018.

He’s been writing poetry since 1971 and is the founder and publisher of Fierce Grace Press, which specializes in chapbooks, believing in the concept of “Publishing Under the Radar.”

A new book called The Chapbooks” includes selections from his eight published and two unpublished collections; tentative publication date is October 2019,  “Since 1970,” included in the book, was written for Larry Krupp, a drinking & jazz buddy; Larry passed in April, 2017.

Mr. Linz may be reached at linzp18@verizon.net.

 

.

.

Clark Terry and Wes Montgomery play “Just Friends”

.

.

.

 

 

 

Share this:
Tags: , ,

Comment on this article:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

In this Issue

photo of Sullivan Fortner by Carol Friedman
“The Jazz Photography Issue” features an interview with today’s most eminent jazz portrait photographer Carol Friedman, news from Michael Cuscuna about newly released Francis Wolff photos, as well as archived interviews with William Gottlieb, Herman Leonard, Lee Tanner, a piece on Milt Hinton, a new edition of photos from Veryl Oakland, and much more…

Interview

photo by Michael Lionstar
In a wide-ranging interview, Nate Chinen, former New York Times jazz critic and currently the director of editorial content for WBGO (Jazz) Radio, talks about his book Playing Changes: Jazz for the New Century,, described by Herbie Hancock as a “fascinating read” that shows Chinen’s “firm support of the music

Short Fiction

photo by Alysa Bajenaru
"Crossing the Ribbon" by Linnea Kellar is the winning story of the 51st Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest

Poetry

photo of Stan Getz by Veryl Oakland
Seventeen poets contribute to the Summer, 2019 collection of jazz poetry reflecting an array of energy, emotion and improvisation

“What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?”

"What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?"
Dianne Reeves, Nate Chinen, Gary Giddins, Michael Cuscuna, Eliane Elias and Ashley Kahn are among the 12 writers, musicians, and music executives who list and write about their favorite Blue Note albums

Pressed for All Time

Pressed for All Time
In an excerpt from his book Pressed for All Time, Michael Jarrett interviews producer John Snyder about the experience of working with Ornette Coleman at the time of his 1977 album Dancing in Your Head

Art

"Dreaming of Bird at Billy Bergs" - by Charles Ingham
“Charles Ingham’s Jazz Narratives” — a continuing series

Poetry

Painting of John Coltrane by Tim Hussey
“broken embouchure” — a poem by M.T. Whitington

Art

photo of Chet Baker by Veryl Oakland

Jerry Jazz Musician regularly publishes a series of posts featuring excerpts of the photography and stories/captions found in Jazz in Available Light by Veryl Oakland. In this edition, Mr. Oakland's photographs and stories feature Yusef Lateef and Chet Baker

Interviews

photo by Francis Wolff, courtesy of Mosaic Records
Maxine Gordon, author of Sophisticated Giant: The Life and Legacy of Dexter Gordon, discusses her late husband’s complex, fascinating life.

Poetry

photo from Pixabay
“The Fibonacci Quartet Plays Improv” — a poem by Gerard Furey

Short Fiction

photo by Juraj Varga
“A Price Too High,” a story by Russell Waterman, was a finalist in our recently concluded 51st Short Fiction Contest.

In the previous issue

Michael Cuscuna
Michael Cuscuna, Mosaic Records co-founder, is interviewed about his successful career as a jazz producer, discographer, and entrepreneur...

Contributing writers

LEARN HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR WORK

Site Archive