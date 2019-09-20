“Bass Man” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

.

.

photo by William Gottlieb/Library of Congress

Ray Brown (left) and Milt Jackson, c. 1046 – 1948

.

___

.

Bass Man

Where blood pulses, where

nerves thrum, fingertips

hum with scrape of strings,

shape the fumbling,

the grasp of life, where

feet slide, slip, stammer,

spin, and leap — a grammar

lived/never understood,

where hips mumble

whenever she or she

or even she floats by,

where knees rumble

when the weight

of days obscures

direction or time,

please Mister

Bass Man, light

it up,

bring us

all safely

home, sir, home.

…………………….(for Mister Ray Brown)

.

.

___

.

.

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher. Jazz is one of several preoccupations in his retirement, along with poetry, basketball, Appalachian music, Celtic music, and the beauty and power of large bodies of water.

.

.

.

A complete performance of the Milt Jackson/Ray Brown Quartet, with Cedar Walton and Mickey Roker

.,

,

,