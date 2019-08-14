Poetry by Michael L. Newell and John Stupp

Photo by. Marco Chilese .on. Unsplash

Prayer to the Three Rivers in Pittsburgh

Who I love

who I pray for

more than anyone but my wife and children

do you think of me beautiful Allegheny

when you reach the Gulf of Mexico?

Monongahela what about you?

and silent Ohio

I know you don’t

overflowing with rainwater

and coal runoff

and locks and dams and levees and hills

a galaxy not a river that says nothing

until it reaches New Orleans

and then

in bed with whores and jazz musicians

dawn to dusk

what kind of example is that

strutting with some barbeque like Louis

and Kid Ory at a county fair

if God turns his head for a minute

you’re a drunken snake

licking the receding Mississippi

then giving birth to the sea like a pig

through your legs

I love

that you don’t think of me

not my bridges over your body

not my sky

not me washing your hair

not my Jesus and all that

but you do think of jazz

and the sun and the life I pray for

by John Stupp

Pianist and Her Listeners

Her hands swept through the piano’s keys

like wind blowing snow through darkest night.

The music intoxicated listeners, as though

they were alone (sipping the finest cognac

in a room lit by a crackling fireplace)

with one special person whose whispered

words expanded the room into a universe

of two where flames were stars near and far;

when the hands stilled, the keys grew silent, all

in the room returned from imaginative worlds they

had visited, and craved skills to explore music’s cosmos

with unparalleled vigor and oceanic depth.

Each listener gladly would have exchanged long life

for one night of genius, one evening of perfection.

by Michael L. Newell

“Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

Michael L. Newell lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He is a retired teacher.

