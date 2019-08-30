Performance: Abdullah Ibrahim, 1968 — “Jabolani”

…..A recently released jazz album of significance is Abdullah Ibrahim’s The Balance, a distinctive and brilliant integration of contemporary exploration with the traditional nod to those who have influenced him over the years – in particular Ellington and Monk. Ibrahim’s playing and compositions are emotional — soothing, pensive, and unique. (You can listen to “Dreamtime” from the album by clicking on the link above). This record should go toward the top of your listening experiences…

…..Meanwhile…a great find on youtube is of Ibrahim and his band — John Tchicai and Gato Barbieri (saxophones), Barre Phillips (bass) and Makaya Ntshoko (drums) – in a 1968 black-and-white filmed performance in Hamburg of “Jabolani (Joy).” The spare set – where only the musicians, their instruments, and their shadows make up the visuals – is as striking as the music itself. Lots of excellent musicianship in this seven minute film, but Tchicai – known for playing on Coltrane’s Ascension and with Archie Shepp and Albert Ayler – is a particular standout.

