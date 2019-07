“Perspectives” — #2

.

.

.

“If you hear the dogs, keep going. If you see the torches in the woods, keep going. If there’s shouting after you, keep going. Don’t ever stop. If you want a taste of freedom, keep going.”

.

– Harriet Tubman (1822 – 1913)

.

.

American abolitionist and political activist

.

.

___

.

.

Watch Nina Simone sing “Backlash Blues,” a filmed performance at Montreaux, 1976

.

.

.