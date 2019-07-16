“Just For, Only On This One Day” — a poem by Alan Yount

Sam Jones and Niels-Henning Orsted Pederson

Just For, Only On This One Day

I have not heard

all the jazz

or understand

it all.

today though,

upright bass players sam jones

and niels-henning orsted pedersen,

seem to be in my musical favor.

but be with it today,

with what you are listening to.

and be with it today, with what your day

only has going on:

just for …

hearing what’s being played:

only, on this “one” day.

By Alan Yount

Alan Yount, 71, has written and published poetry for over 50 years. His many poems have appeared over the years in publications such as WestWard Quarterly (where he was invited to be the Featured Writer and Poet for the summer, 2018 issue), Big Scream, Green’s Magazine (Canada), Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society (academic journal), Wind, Legend, Roanoke Review, Tidepool, Art Centering Magazine (Zen Center of Hawaii), Wormwood Review, Palo Alto Review, Barefoot Grass Journal, Frontier: Custom & Archetype, Modern Haiku, and The Pegasus Review.

He has been in three anthologies: Passionate Hearts (New World Library), Sunflowers and Locomotives: Songs for Allen Ginsberg (published by Nada Press and the poet David Cope). Alan was one of 31 poets along with Gary Snyder and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. The third anthology was The Chrysalis Reader.

Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

Listen to Double Bass, a 1976 album by Niels-Henning Orsted Pederson and Sam Jones

