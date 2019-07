Jazz History Quiz #130

.

.

.

One of the last of the great pianists who emerged from Detroit following World War II, in addition to playing with Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus (pictured), and the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Orchestra, he was given knighthood from the President of Liberia in 1970. Who is he?

.

Hank Jones

Roland Hanna

Barry Harris

Tommy Flanagan

Kenny Drew

Wynton Kelly

Randy Weston

Ahmad Jamal

.

Click here for the answer!

.