“Climate Change” — a poem by John Stupp

Climate Change
If the sea keeps rising
it will reach Pittsburgh tomorrow
and I will put on new clothes
and forget Myrtle Beach
and Charleston
and the Outer Banks
and I will pray with the fish over rusty mills
and trade places with ore cars and cranes
roses are red
violets are blue
the jazzmen will sing underwater now
before a new sunrise
before I go to work
before I pay taxes
by John Stupp
(This poem appeared in the June 30, 2019 edition of the .Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
“Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”
John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.
Erroll Garner plays “Stormy Weather
