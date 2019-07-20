“Climate Change” — a poem by John Stupp

Climate Change

If the sea keeps rising

it will reach Pittsburgh tomorrow

and I will put on new clothes

and forget Myrtle Beach

and Charleston

and the Outer Banks

and I will pray with the fish over rusty mills

and trade places with ore cars and cranes

roses are red

violets are blue

the jazzmen will sing underwater now

before a new sunrise

before I go to work

before I pay taxes

by John Stupp

(This poem appeared in the June 30, 2019 edition of the .Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

“Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

Erroll Garner plays “Stormy Weather

