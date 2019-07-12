Bob Hecht’s podcast “Joys of Jazz” receives international recognition

.

.

“Joys of Jazz” podcast creator and host Bob Hecht

.

___

.

Great news regarding a contributor to Jerry Jazz Musician. Bob Hecht, whose “Joys of Jazz” podcasts are featured every month on Jerry Jazz Musician, recently received international recognition for his podcast series when he was awarded the Silver Medal by the 2019 New York Festivals Radio Awards. The “Joys of Jazz” was the only program in the Music Podcast category to receive a medal in this festival representing the best in radio from 35 countries. Awards covered the full spectrum of audio programming, with other prominent recipients including the BBC, ESPN, Al Jazeera, NPR, the New York Philharmonic, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and CBS News.

Bob, who lives in Portland, Oregon (which is also home to Jerry Jazz Musician), received the silver trophy at the Awards Ceremony in Manhattan on June 24th. In accepting the award, Bob commented that, “Jazz needs voices, and I have always been proud to lend mine to this amazing music; it is deeply gratifying to receive recognition for doing this work I love.” This is the second win for “The Joys of Jazz” — Bob previously won a Bronze Medal for the show in 2015.

This is a well-deserved honor. Bob is a remarkably talented and creative writer and producer. His podcasts are consistently excellent, filled with jazz history, personal stories, and great music.

Three great podcasts to recommend…

.

.

.

.

.

“Billy Strayhorn’s Blood Count”



“Billy Strayhorn’s Blood Count” tells the story of the heart-wrenching, requiem-like ballad Strayhorn composed while dying, joining other great composers such as Mozart who wrote essentially ‘deathbed’ pieces.

.

.

.

.

_____

.

.

.

.

.

“Clifford Brown Lives”

More than sixty years after his death, the legacy of Clifford Brown lives on. He continues to be an influence and an inspiration for today’s outstanding trumpet players, one of whom, Charlie Porter, talks with Bob about what makes Clifford so special and so revered by fans and trumpeters alike.

.

.

.

..

.

.

_____

.

.

.

.

“Paul Desmond, Original”

There weren’t many alto players back in the late forties and early fifties who didn’t attempt to sound like Charlie Parker—his influence, on all jazz instruments in fact, was so pervasive that few could escape his gravitational pull. One notable exception was alto man Paul Desmond, who eschewed Bird’s hard-biting virtuosic style for a lighter, more relaxed approach, marked by a highly lyrical melodicism. In this episode Bob Hecht explores a jazzman who went his own way and left a legacy of some of the most beautiful solos in jazz history.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

_____

.

.

.

Bob Hecht’s love of jazz music has, as he writes on his website,. The Joys of Jazz, “sustained” him for over seven decades. As a former prominent jazz radio host, writer, producer, and film editor, he is uniquely qualified to tell the abundant history of jazz — and his personal experiences with it — in rich, polished and entertaining podcasts that are wonderfully rewarding.

His work appears on the pages of. Jerry Jazz Musician, for which we are grateful. For complete listings of available programs, and to subscribe to his podcast series, we encourage you to visit his website.

.

.

.

..

.

.

.