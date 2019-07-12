Bob Hecht’s podcast “Joys of Jazz” receives international recognition

July 11th, 2019

 

.

.

“Joys of Jazz” podcast creator and host Bob Hecht

.

___

.

Great news regarding a contributor to Jerry Jazz Musician.  Bob Hecht, whose “Joys of Jazz” podcasts are featured every month on Jerry Jazz Musician, recently received international recognition for his podcast series when he was awarded the Silver Medal by the 2019 New York Festivals Radio Awards. The “Joys of Jazz” was the only program in the Music Podcast category to receive a medal in this festival representing the best in radio from 35 countries. Awards covered the full spectrum of audio programming, with other prominent recipients including the BBC, ESPN, Al Jazeera, NPR, the New York Philharmonic, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and CBS News.

Bob, who lives in Portland, Oregon (which is also home to Jerry Jazz Musician), received the silver trophy at the Awards Ceremony in Manhattan on June 24th. In accepting the award, Bob commented that, “Jazz needs voices, and I have always been proud to lend mine to this amazing music; it is deeply gratifying to receive recognition for doing this work I love.” This is the second win for “The Joys of Jazz” — Bob previously won a Bronze Medal for the show in 2015.

This is a well-deserved honor.  Bob is a remarkably talented and creative writer and producer.  His podcasts are consistently excellent, filled with jazz history, personal stories, and great music.

Three great podcasts to recommend…

 

.

.

.

.

.

“Billy Strayhorn’s Blood Count”


“Billy Strayhorn’s Blood Count” tells the story of the heart-wrenching, requiem-like ballad Strayhorn composed while dying, joining other great composers such as Mozart who wrote essentially ‘deathbed’ pieces.

 .

.

.

.

_____

.

.

.

.

.

“Clifford Brown Lives”

More than sixty years after his death, the legacy of Clifford Brown lives on. He continues to be an influence and an inspiration for today’s outstanding trumpet players, one of whom, Charlie Porter, talks with Bob about what makes Clifford so special and so revered by fans and trumpeters alike.

.

.
.

..

.

.

_____

.

.

.

.

“Paul Desmond, Original”

There weren’t many alto players back in the late forties and early fifties who didn’t attempt to sound like Charlie Parker—his influence, on all jazz instruments in fact, was so pervasive that few could escape his gravitational pull. One notable exception was alto man Paul Desmond, who eschewed Bird’s hard-biting virtuosic style for a lighter, more relaxed approach, marked by a highly lyrical melodicism. In this episode Bob Hecht explores a jazzman who went his own way and left a legacy of some of the most beautiful solos in jazz history.

.

.
.

.

.

.

.

_____

.

.

 

.

Bob Hecht’s love of jazz music has, as he writes on his website,. The Joys of Jazz, “sustained” him for over seven decades. As a former prominent jazz radio host, writer, producer, and film editor, he is uniquely qualified to tell the abundant history of jazz — and his personal experiences with it — in rich, polished and entertaining podcasts that are wonderfully rewarding.

His work appears on the pages of. Jerry Jazz Musician, for which we are grateful. For complete listings of available programs, and to subscribe to his podcast series, we encourage you to visit his website.

.

.

.

..

.

.

.

Share this:
Tags: , ,

Comment on this article:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

In This Issue

Michael Cuscuna, Mosaic Records co-founder, is interviewed about his successful career as a jazz producer, discographer, and entrepreneur...Also in this issue, in celebration of Blue Note’s 80th year, we asked prominent writers and musicians the following question: “What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums; a new collection of jazz poetry; “On the Turntable,” is a new playlist of 18 recently released jazz recordings from six artists – Joshua Redman, Joe Lovano, Matt Brewer, Tom Harrell, Zela Margossian and Aaron Burnett; two new podcasts by Bob Hecht; a new “Jazz History Quiz”; a new feature called “Pressed for All Time,”; a new photo-narrative by Charles Ingham; and…lots more.

On the Turntable

This month, a playlist of 18 recently released jazz recordings by six artists -- Joshua Redman, Joe Lovano. Matt Brewer, Tom Harrell, Zela Margossian, and Aaron Burnett

Poetry

In this month’s collection, with great jazz artists at the core of their work, 16 poets remember, revere, ponder, laugh, dream, and listen

The Joys of Jazz

In this new volume of his podcasts, Bob presents two stories, one on Clifford Brown (featuring the trumpeter Charlie Porter) and the other is part two of his program on stride piano, including a conversation with Mike Lipskin

Short Fiction

Short Fiction Contest-winning story #51 — “Crossing the Ribbon,” by Linnea Kellar

“What are 4 or 5 of your all-time favorite Blue Note albums?”

Dianne Reeves, Nate Chinen, Gary Giddins, Michael Cuscuna, Eliane Elias and Ashley Kahn are among the 12 writers, musicians, and music executives who list and write about their favorite Blue Note albums

Pressed for All Time

In an excerpt from his book Pressed for All Time, Michael Jarrett interviews producer Creed Taylor about how he came to use tape overdubs during the 1957 Lambert, Hendricks, and Ross Sing a Song of Basie recording session

Art

“Thinking about the Truesdells” — a photo-narrative by Charles Ingham

Jazz History Quiz #128

Although he was famous for modernizing the sound of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra -- “On the Sunny Side of the Street” was his biggest hit while working for Dorsey (pictured) -- this arranger will forever be best-known for his work with the Jimmie Lunceford Orchestra. Who is he?

Great Encounters

In this edition, Bob Dylan recalls what Thelonious Monk told him about music at New York’s Blue Note club in c. 1961.

Art

Jerry Jazz Musician regularly publishes a series of posts featuring excerpts of the photography and stories/captions found in Jazz in Available Light by Veryl Oakland. In this edition, Mr. Oakland's photographs and stories feature Stan Getz, Sun Ra, and Carla Bley.

Interviews

Maxine Gordon, author of Sophisticated Giant: The Life and Legacy of Dexter Gordon, discusses her late husband’s complex, fascinating life.

Cover Stories with Paul Morris

In this edition, Paul writes about jazz album covers that offer glimpses into intriguing corners of the culture of the 1950’s

Coming Soon

"The Photography Issue" will feature an interview with jazz photographer Carol Friedman (her photo of Wynton Marsalis is pictured), as well as with Michael Cuscuna on unreleased photos by Blue Note's Francis Wolff.

In the previous issue

Jeffrey Stewart, National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke, is interviewed about Locke (pictured), the father of the Harlem Renaissance. Also in this issue…A new collection of jazz poetry; "On the Turntable," a new playlist of 19 recommended recordings by five jazz artists; three new podcasts by Bob Hecht; a new “Great Encounters”; several short stories; the photography of Veryl Oakland and Charles Ingham; a new Jazz History Quiz; and lots more…

Contributing writers

LEARN HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR WORK

Site Archive