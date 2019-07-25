A collection of jazz poetry — Summer, 2019 edition

.

.

Painting by Jazzamoart

.

Seventeen poets contribute to a collection of jazz poetry reflecting an array of energy, emotion and improvisation

.

.

________

.

.

While. Walking. in. Tel. Aviv . .

It was. while. walking. in . Tel .Aviv.

along Rothschild Boulevard, looking

at all the Bauhaus buildings

I thought about jazz

It struck me that what I liked about the buildings

is what I like about jazz.

My son asked,

“What do you like about these buildings?” “Why do you like jazz?”

“I don’t get it,” he and others say about both, and sometimes so do I.

But I like Bauhaus buildings. I like jazz. We don’t always have to

“get it”. We don’t always have to have a reason why.

.

By Dan Franch

.

.

___

.

.

Whispers

Piano notes lifted

breaking the air

like lightening

bright with heat

beating the earth

with sound

music feeds

the hungry

as dancers drift

darkly

embracing with

whispers

as the jazz

holds everyone

within the grasp

of night

.

by Roger Singer

.

.

.

.

.

Listening to Bill Evans, April 2019

First

the piano

by itself—

after months of darkness

after a Winter of clouds and wind

after discontent

after lies and lies explaining lies

and prayers

and ice

and rivers forgetting to flow

just sitting there under barges and towboats

just sitting there until God says

and the trees just standing there until God says

and the shrinking city just working there until God says

and mud running down the hillsides without end until God says

then Bill Evans—

after months of suffering

undresses in front of my window

shy as a colt

and asks for forgiveness

.

by John Stupp

.

.

.

.

.

On Lonny’s Lament

(for Billy Bang)

beckon / become

there’s the ram’s horn

the golden calf

…..a lament

………become these strings

…………that thought

…………..lament

a horn / a statue

…remain empty / brought to lips

……exhaled

………wears away

………..expelled / womb

…empty crime / gut less self

……….inhale

…the song that sometimes comes out wrong

……..so you do it your way

……….i do it my way

……..this way it becomes a thing. mine. yours.

…….. ……..memory’s.

.

by Steve Dalachinsky

…………………………………originally appeared in Reaching into the Unknown

.

.

.

.

.

The Master of Ceremonies

…………………………………….(for Eddie Jefferson)

With a rough and raspy delivery,

we hear about the situations.

the up side of down,

the pitfalls and pratfalls,

consistent inconsistencies,

successful failures,

cheerful tales of woe,

and the endless search for love.

Wading through the panorama,

the shifting suits and hats,

the up and comers, the formerly were’s,

the shuckers and the jivers.

The dancefloor’s full,

and Eddie’s out front,

spreading the news.

.

By Freddington

.

.

___

.

.

The Blue in the Green

…………………………………….(A Tribute to Miles Davis)

Pensive trumpet,

Your brassy cry is my voice.

Pensive trumpet,

Your long melancholy solo lines summarize my lifetime.

Pensive trumpet,

The space between your notes echoes the emptiness within my soul.

Pensive trumpet,

Only you can pick me back up when life leaves me so low,

For I hear a kindred soul when you blow.

The pensive trumpet,

Yes,

To me this is jazz at its essence;

When one can find serenity even amidst the sadness,

That is,

The blue in the green.

.

By Victor Craven

.

.

.

.

.

Walk in the Garden District, 1984

I got the bebop of a slanted roof line that zooms down from a gable

into a clatter of Ligustrum branches that explode with fragrant buds.

I feel my feet pad asphalt steady on as any bass man

would put it, another straight repetition into night.

I got the trombone moan of an aching cat from

down among garbage cans as car tires whish and sizzle

after an afternoon squall threw its whole kettle down.

That sound of tires picking up rain-fall comes

just as soft as how a drummer brushes along

the rim and glint of a tipped high hat.

Now I got the sway of an off-work waitress that,

as she walks, tilts piano hips this way, then that,

which is all I ever want in this world of ripeness.

She’s almost water-skiing along, that smooth,

and making, yes, her way toward me over

the shimmer of jazz glazed pavement.

I get rhythms going in my bebop heart

so I can sing her a hello soft and low

as I listen to how run-off swirls down

below the street-side drain where rainwater

gathers to flow toward the Gulf of Mexico.

I am talking to her now without singing

what my veins are wailing which is

“Oh baby tell me, oh baby listen to how this 6/4 night

is deeply surging, deep in our baby bones.”

A sub-Saharan wind, a dead pharaoh’s wayward send,

has come to us across the sea, fell upon us in the afternoon.

Blew its full breath into this city from across the Atlantic

the way Coltrane came from so far away in the spirit world

to breath into us, a Magi with gifts inside the long

wind of his saxophone as it belled across

every street-lit night, blew, and blew, and blew.

Who knew Coltrane or a Saharan wind could ever

pick up so much rain and fling it down here in

summer gusts that swayed trees and then refreshed

a thousand, thousand flowers along our chromatic streets.

The moon leans over to riff its slender flute of light

as this beauty lingers at the edge of my voice, trebles

“Would you like to come in. Here’s my door. Come on.

Do you do red? I have red.” For a minute I think

I hear sheets warbling out our names, but we just talk.

Talk, wag tongues, patter till the night

drums me out again and I step back to tiny stones

imbedded in asphalt that tinkle keys in the high octaves

while the moon exhales its flute through black branches.

I’m a little tipsy, unsteady now as a Mingus chorus,

in the dark city where jazz was born and gets reborn.

.

By Ed Ruzicka

.

.

___

.

.

Answering Your Request For Examples of Joy

A dolphin, time and again, soars with abandon;

Coltrane undams a wild, swirling stream of notes;

rambunctious lads and lasses race through tall grass,

voices aflame with delight; Duke Ellington Orchestra

fearlessly unleashes horns into lofty uncharted realms;

Mingus Big Band with raucous daring explores new worlds

of harmony and rhythm; an elderly couple slow-dances

with ecstatic smiles; and a moon, golden, full, blesses

a summer night, as crickets’ voices ascend in evening chorale,

and the young with passionate spontaneity play

hide-and-go-seek, a metaphor for courtships due

in a few years where words of love will ignite

joy’s outpouring in its purest form, a time when life rocks

and rolls, is tumultuous jazz .and total acceptance of another,

when two unite to create bone of bone, flesh of flesh.

.

By Michael L. Newell

.

.

.

.

.

Arrhythmia

You have taken

the rubber mallet

to the cracked wall plaster,

dusting the hardwood

under your knees.

I’m looking to name

your epithalamium

& all I can hear

is the banging of your hammer,

angry with my seclusion.

I am not a carpenter,

not handy with much

but the turn of a phrase,

you don’t want my

fine excuses, in writing

or in law. Too late

for apology, I offer

my irregular heart.

Just a little jazz later

tonight, Moonglow plays

quietly, with soft touch,

my hope & my wish

for you to love me

without good reason;

My Crazy Love

Your Blues in the Night.

.

By Victor Enns

.

.

___

.

.

They Danced the Jazz

A slice of floor

tangled promises

mixed with lies

from the dust of

other places

no pretending for

the present distraction;

secrets shared

few are real

the dance floor

brings together

living art

holding close

slow foot shuffle

on sawdust and sand

the language of song

a warm screen door

window sill flies

half night over

half to go

.

by Roger Singer

.

.

___

.

.

Gypsy

This is not about us,

the us forgotten in early morning gales,

the us too weak to charter flights to nowhere,

and it’s mysteriously not about love’s

grinding lessons,

corrugated roofs set loose in a hurricane,

or malformed freaks in the circus of happiness.

For once,

an eggshell shattered a brick.

Classic.

Both had that coming.

So, when I play for myself

don’t tell me Django Reinhardt was a saint,

unless he’d surrendered a few fingers

just to solo with Sir Duke.

That. I can understand.

.

By Robin Ray

.

.

.

.

.

,

Lines for Eric Dolphy

I won’t poem you,

set your work to structure and shape.

I won’t pretend to glossify your art—

occupying notes and

quantifying phrases.

These are just lines fluting fitfully as

I wait.

These are just reflections flickering

in the fantasm of your playing.

.

By Michael Yellin

.

.

___

.

.

skip one beat

……………..& then another

your mouth stretches into smile

i have witnessed jazz funerals

the somber trumpet soaring

the swirling call-back of dust

under jazzmen’s nimble feet

your voice bleeds

the skull is not an egg to be cracked

what if all the king’s men

your mouth stretches

hypothalamus cortex cerebellum

like a song a gift of music

with basal ganglia the underlying bass

introduce tumor discordant

a ragged rhythm twisting through the brain

.

By CJ Muchhala

.

.

___

.

.

Caravan

…………………..(for Nathan Davis)

Before we chugged

those jugs of ruby red,

before I moved to New Orleans

and got shacked up

across from Congo Square,

before we dropped bombs

on the tom and snare

of a busted trap set

that once littered

his dust-webbed basement,

Mick and I’d blow off

jive-ass jobs to bang out

big beats on Schenley Park’s

fallen trees, pounding

broken oak branches

on weathered trunks, aping

Blakey chopping wood

on thundering cuts we first heard

in a class led

by Dolphy’s last tenor man.

And when the lights rimming

the hollow began to buzz,

it was enough to share a smoke

and let our sweat cool

before we’d wrap.

.

By Fred Shaw

…………………………………………………originally published in Brilliant Corners

.

.

.

photo by Ali Ertuk

.

.

Jazz, Hiding

In between Bobby McGee

and the sullen smoke of Mary Jane

That, Cat, was way back in the 60’s

When we lost our jazz to a flower power

blooming with protests

Wynton spotted blazes

rolling down the Pontchartrain

Wading out in the lake, he rescued

Armstrong’s round, hot notes

After giving them recitation, he hung them out to cool

On a line that stretched from Haight to Ashbury

Step it up, Marsalis,

You gotta’ snatch up Bird’s towering notes

They’re escaping on the tail of a sky-bound kite

heading for the clouds over the Bay

Up, up he jumps to grab the bold boys

Then clips their wings

Blowing in the wind, Coltrane’s choruses

Their notes echo on the wind chimes

Ring-a-linging along the Bay,

soon to be smothered by fog

But the fog encasing the Golden Gate

Is no match for Coltrane’s sax on a bridge

Or for Wynton’s devotion

and determination

To save what fell from skies red, white and blue.

And took root in the soils of racism and inequality

to be baptized free and easy,

Spunky, funky jazz

.

By Susandale

.

.

___

.

.

Landscape with the Monongahela River

Lunch hour

walking across town

because I have nothing to do

climbing the Smithfield Street Bridge

humming

Bird’s solos on Red Cross

and Steeplechase

the lines bouncing off the Mon

where the mills once were

oh great river of hot metal

oh great steel valley

when you hit your stride again

in B flat

in E flat

in F

you’ll build 2 or 3 Americas

in the time it took the Empire of Bebop to fall

.

By John Stupp

.

.

.

.

.

Take Five

……. Won’t you stop and take A little time out with me Just take five

…….. Stop your busy day And take the time out To see if I’m alive—

………….. Paul Desmond and Noel L. Silverman, instrumental by Dave Brubeck

Her humdrum week

dies on Friday at five.

It’s time to escape

the glass tower,

the typing pool,

the gossiping and back-stabbing,

the too much coffee and cigarettes,

the office jockey smirks,

and the boss’ sexual pantomime.

But she needs to take five,

a few extra drags

outside the powder room.

Her job isn’t over yet—

she’ll need a quick fix

of rouge, powder, and lipstick.

A copious dash

of Yardley’s English Lavender

should diminish the Aqua Net spritz.

She’ll adjust her pencil skirt

before the elevator doors open,

feel freedom’s hot breath

beyond the revolving door.

Ready to take five,

she lights another cigarette

before boarding the IND—

to Greenwich Village

and Harold,

her bespectacled saxophonist

from the Bronx.

Youthful excitement

meets the rush hour.

Like drumbeats,

the subway’s pulse

moves fast,

but happiness moves faster.

It’s getting late,

and she must hurry.

She’s almost twenty-three,

and people will talk

if she doesn’t settle down,

retire her Smith–Corona

and business chic

for Betty Crocker recipes

and a gingham apron,

raise three kids,

and wait on a husband

who might be late again.

In a smoke-filled room,

she forgets about her life,

takes five

for a cigarette,

orders a glass of wine.

She won’t have to douche tonight—

Harold has a rubber.

Worry-free sex

until she meets the right one.

But she’s not a virgin,

and might have a problem.

She takes five

for another cigarette,

drinks another glass of wine,

listens to Harold

make love to his sax,

as he “makes eyes”

at the sassy brunette.

Like drumbeats,

her anxiety moves fast,

but happiness moves faster.

It’s getting late,

and she must hurry.

But a stranger

comes to her table,

lights her cigarette,

and buys her a drink.

The conversation

is getting deeper,

and life slows down

for the next eleven hours.

.

By Patricia Carragon

.

.

___

.

.

Rice Paper Walls Played on Cornet

Walls like rice paper separated our bedrooms

I awoke to the thud of her oak headboard

banging rhythmically against my wall

intermingled with the creaking of springs

I lay there, trying to think of anything

except the empty space beside me

or the pillow still smelling of Camel cigarettes

still smelling of an absent cornet player

The sounds through the wall did not arouse me

and the smell of the pillow did not soothe me

I tried to think of him playing his cornet

Notes running up and down the scale

filling the room with his soft melodies

or mad riffs of cool jazz buffering the walls

drowning out my neighbor’s fucking sounds

Through the rice paper I could hear her

quick panting timed to her partner’s thrust

His loud grunts and the sucking of his teeth

A battle of moans and groans of which I wanted no part

I pulled the pillow to me and inhaled deeply

trying only to hear the cornet’s melodic reprieve

singing sweetly within my head as I lay there

Then I heard her partner come, a resounding OH-SHIT!

and then a deep throated gurgle sound

followed by her not-quite-finished release

Through the rice paper wall

I heard his breathing morph

into a spent lover’s snore

and the sound of her slippers

crossing the floor

.

By Aurora M. Lewis

……………………………previously published on. Up the Staircase

.

.

___

.

.

And Still She Sings

The digits change,

And still she sings.

It brings her solace, validates.

Voice has its own convictions.

She sings because

A throat that’s hoarse or not

Has got its messages

Not from the cords,

But from the chords

And lyrics.

She sings from brain

That rains down on the heart

And whatsoever else is part.

She sings and carries on,

Carries on and sings until one day

Voice comes full stop and goes away,

The traffic cop within from heaven

Steering all.

.

By Arlene Corwin

.

.

.

.

.

Poem for Jim Hall and Bob Brookmeyer

I saw Jim Hall and

Bob Brookmeyer in New York

every night for a week

back in the 70’s

I forget the club

Sweet Basil maybe

I saw the guitar and valve trombone

killing it as the kids say

this was a graceful story of belief and

salvation every night and

a one note samba

where a hundred might do

like a rain drop before you see it and

the bottom line is

they made a bargain with the gods and

I was a lucky man—

later I heard Hall’s solo

on Angel Eyes

with Paul Desmond

on RCA Records

I’ll take that beauty with me to the grave

yank it out of my pocket like a tourist map and

show St. Peter what I remember

Oh Lord—

when I die from too much jazz

spread my ashes on some hill with no winter and

an opening in the trees

for Your sun and sky to play

guitar and valve trombone and

yes

Your Jim and Bob

where the leaves move arm in arm

no longer heavy with the branches of me

.

by John Stupp

.

.

___

.

.

Constant Companions

Sitting on a balcony,

I sip green tea

filled with rippling moonlight.

A cool breeze

washes away the day’s

disappointments and losses.

From a neighbor’s window,

I hear a teenager singing

Warren Zevon’s “Carmelita,”

accompanied by guitar and fiddle.

I shiver, remembering

all the people I have known

who vanished into the arms

of heroin, cocaine, and other

forms of illicit pleasure.

I breathe in cool clarity

of the breeze, wish I could

sing like lad next door,

and whisper the names

of all the dead who lie

in state inside my head

and broken heart. A train

whistle trails a train

into the distance,

and I rise, retreat to my living

room where I can be alone

with my memories, my losses,

my midnight garden of sorrows.

I put on A Love Supreme

and join its mournful full-throated

prayer for all who have been, who are,

who will be, and silently sing

to the universe for the grace

to get through the next day and the next.

Coltrane’s sax soars in prayer for mankind.

.

Michael L. Newell

.

.

.

_______

.

.

.

.

..

Dan Franch, who grew up in the Chicagoland area, currently lives in Estonia. Living a life full of random experiences and adventures and people, he currently owns his own English & coaching company.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for many years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”

.

.

___

.

.

“Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

.

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Steve Dalachinsky is a New York downtown poet. He is active in the poetry, music, art, and free jazz scene. Dalachinsky’s main influences are the Beats, William Blake, The Odyssey, obsession, socio-political angst, human disappointment, music (especially Jazz), and visual art with leanings toward abstraction. Dalachinsky’s books include A Superintendent’s Eyes (Hozomeen Press 2000), his PEN Award Winning book The Final Nite & Other Poems: Complete Notes From A Charles Gayle Notebook 1987-2006 (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2006), a compendium of poetry written while watching saxophonist Charles Gayle perform throughout New York City in that time period, and Logos and Language, co-authored with pianist Matthew Shipp (RogueArt 2008) and Reaching Into The Unknown, a collaboration with French photographer Jacques Bisceglia (RogueArt 2009).

.

For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page.

.

.

___

.

.

Freddington works as a shipper/receiver in Toronto, Canada, and has been a lifelong jazz fan ever since he was “corrupted” as a teenager by Charles Mingus’ “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

.

.

___

.

.

Victor Cravin resides in Clarksville, Tennessee, just outside of Fort Campbell. He has been writing poetry since the age of 14, and now, after honorably serving for 14 years in the U.S. Army, he is able to devote more time to writing poetry.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Ed Ruzicka has published one full length volume, “Engines of Belief.” His poems have appeared in the Atlanta Review, Rattle, the New Millennium Review, and Chicago Literati, as well as other literary journals and anthologies. Ed lives in Baton Rogue, LA and is an occupational therapist. More works can be found on his website, edrpoet.com.

.

.

___

.

.

Michael L. Newell lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He is a retired teacher.

.

.

___

.

.

.

.

Victor Enns reads and writes poetry and fiction. He lives in Gimli, Manitoba, Canada. His first jazz show was Count Basie, with the Count still at the piano, at the old Civic Auditorium in Winnipeg. Some of these poems are appearing in a new book called Love & Surgery, published September 2019, by Radiant Press in Regina, Saskatchewan. Afghanistan Confessions, poems in the voice of Canadian soldiers, was published in 2014, boy in 2012. Lucky Man (2005) was nominated for the McNally Robinson Manitoba Book of the Year award.

His poems have appeared in Canadian publications and including Rattle (print) and Shot Glass Journal (online) in the U.S. His most memorable performance this century was a mainly Mingus show led by Toronto bassist David Young (originally from Winnipeg) with an eight piece band at the Rex in Toronto.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Robin Ray is the author of .Wetland and Other Stories .(All Things That Matter Press, 2013),. Obey the Darkness: Horror Stories, the novels .Murder in Rock & Roll Heaven .and .Commoner the Vagabond, and one book of non-fiction, .You Can’t Sleep Here: A Clown’s Guide to Surviving Homelessness. .His works have appeared, or is appearing, at . Red Fez, Scarlet Leaf Review, Neologism Poetry Journal, Spark, Aphelion, Bewildering Stories, Picaroon Poetry, The Bangalore Review, The Magnolia Review, .and elsewhere.

.

.

___

.

.

Michael .Yellin .lives. in Merrimack, NH with his fabulous wife, two beautiful daughters, and a little black dog. A relic who is not on Facebook and who still collects CDs,. Michael .teaches composition at Franklin Pierce University and St. Anselm College. He holds a Ph.D in English from Lehigh University.

.

.

___

.

.

CJ Muchhala has absolutely no musical ability but a great deal of appreciation for and love of jazz and blues. She does, however, try to make music with words which have found their way into a number of journals, anthologies, and art/poetry exhibits.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Fred Shaw is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and Carlow University, where he received his MFA. He teaches writing and literature at Point Park University and Carlow University in Pittsburgh, PA. His debut full-length collection, Scraping Away, is forthcoming from CavanKerry Press. A book reviewer and Poetry Editor for Pittsburgh Quarterly, his poem, “Argot,” is featured in the 2018 full-length documentary, Eating & Working & Eating & Working by filmmaker David Bernabo. The film focuses on the lives of local service-industry workers. He lives in Pittsburgh with his wife and rescued hound dog.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, and Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces from languageandculture.org has been on the internet. Bending the Spaces of Time from Barometric Pressure is on the internet now.



.

.

___

.

.

.

.

.

Patricia Carragon’s recent publications include Bear Creek Haiku, First Literary Review-East, A Gathering of the Tribes, The Café Review, Muddy River Poetry Review, Poetrybay, and Krytyka Literacka. Her latest books are The Cupcake Chronicles (Poets Wear Prada) and Innocence (Finishing Line Press). Patricia hosts the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. She is an executive editor for Home Planet News Online.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Aurora M. Lewis is a retiree. In her 50’s she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with honors from UCLA. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by.The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, Jerry Jazz Musician, and The Blue Nib, to name only a few. Aurora’s poetry was nominated by Gemini Magazine in 2010 for Best of the Net and a Pushcart Prize in 2011. The Literary Hatchet has nominated her for the current Pushcart Prize.

.

.

___

.

.



.

Arlene Corwin has been a jazz musician since 1951, and continues to work as a pianist/singer in Sweden, where she now resides. Her mother owned a jazz club with Slim Gaillard in Hempstead, Long Island called The Turf. She has published 17 books of poetry.

.

.

.

.