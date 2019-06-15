Two poems for Father’s Day

June 15th, 2019

 

 

photo by Raoul Minsart

What My Father, Wanted Me to Be

…………………………For My Father, Thomas Yount
…………………………And Later, For My Son, Arlan Thomas Yount

 

my grandmother always said
my father had all the luck.
he was in all the right places
at the right time.

an electronics engineer,
he installed the first radar ever
on the u.s.s. missouri—
helped build & fly the banshee jet:
also the phantom fighter
for mcdonnell aircraft—
and helped design both spacecrafts
mercury & gemini.

 

one day, I said:
“have you ever seen john glenn.”
he said “sat right next to him at a meeting,
just a few days ago …”

 

how does a high school boy,
and beyond, ever measure up
to where his father’s been.

 

he was a great guy
to throw my arm around.

 

too many years later …
I discovered

 

he just wanted me,
to be … around.

 

by Alan Yount

…………………….Previously published in: Green’s Magazine (Canada). May 7, 1994

It’s Free Improv These Days

I no longer call to talk to my dad –

His hearing is shot
His memory is full of holes
And his ability to follow a line of thought
Is increasingly decreasing

No, these days I call to hear his voice

Just listen to
its emotion and the sound for its own sake

Sometimes I prompt him
With something to let him know I’m there
Fully aware
That someday (ever sooner)

the music of his voice will stop.

by Dan Franch

Alan Yount, 71, has written and published poetry for over 50 years. His many poems have appeared over the years in publications such as WestWard Quarterly (where he was invited to be the Featured Writer and Poet for the summer, 2018 issue), Big Scream, Green’s Magazine (Canada), Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society (academic journal), Wind, Legend, Roanoke Review, Tidepool, Art Centering Magazine (Zen Center of Hawaii), Wormwood Review, Palo Alto Review, Barefoot Grass Journal, Frontier: Custom & Archetype, Modern Haiku, and The Pegasus Review.

He has been in three anthologies: Passionate Hearts (New World Library), Sunflowers and Locomotives: Songs for Allen Ginsberg (published by Nada Press and the poet David Cope). Alan was one of 31 poets along with Gary Snyder and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. The third anthology was The Chrysalis Reader.

Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

Dan Franch, who grew up in the Chicagoland area, currently lives and teaches English in Estonia. A former newspaper columnist and co-cartoonist, these days Dan is venturing into the field of coaching, communication and confidence coaching in particular.

