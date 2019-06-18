“Treading a Path” — a poem by Robert Nisbet

.

.

.

.

Treading .a. Path

Nineteen-seventies half-heard-of place.

You needed to tread up through the garlic

and the raspberry canes to the hall,

a sort of hall, with a lovely grained

and golden floor. Sometimes committees

of a kind would sit around there

on bean bags, but mostly there’d be

jazz and readings and swing and even theory,

the poetry of the impecunious.

The atmosphere was misty and loving,

not the hard coin of commitment

and convention, but un-metalled love,

as joyously unfocused as the garlic smell

and the raspberry-scented evening air.

.

by Robert Nisbet

.

.

___

.

.

.

Robert Nisbet.is a Welsh poet whose work has been published in roughly equal measures in Britain and the USA, in the latter case quite regularly in. San Pedro River Review, Red .River Review. and. Panoply, which made him one of its Editor’s Choice Featured Poets in their Fall 2017 issue

.

.

.

.

.