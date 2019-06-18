.
Treading .a. Path
Nineteen-seventies half-heard-of place.
You needed to tread up through the garlic
and the raspberry canes to the hall,
a sort of hall, with a lovely grained
and golden floor. Sometimes committees
of a kind would sit around there
on bean bags, but mostly there’d be
jazz and readings and swing and even theory,
the poetry of the impecunious.
The atmosphere was misty and loving,
not the hard coin of commitment
and convention, but un-metalled love,
as joyously unfocused as the garlic smell
and the raspberry-scented evening air.
by Robert Nisbet
Robert Nisbet.is a Welsh poet whose work has been published in roughly equal measures in Britain and the USA, in the latter case quite regularly in. San Pedro River Review, Red .River Review. and. Panoply, which made him one of its Editor’s Choice Featured Poets in their Fall 2017 issue
One comments on ““Treading a Path” — a poem by Robert Nisbet”
This is a lovely poem which measures up to the consistently high standards of Robert Nisbet. It is a heartfelt elegy exploring time and place long abandoned, save in memory. The accompanying photo is appropriate and evocative.