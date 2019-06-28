“They All Inhabit the Night” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

“Jazz in Red,” by Aleksandr Dudorov

They All Inhabit the Night

all night I dreamed I was lost

at sea in an alley on a battlefield

in a junkyard in a waterfront dive

when suddenly I found a room

filled with music where fear

was eased where losses were mourned

where hope was discovered where

horns and voices and rippling piano

blessed all who listened as a rainstorm

washed streets and buildings as lightning

flashed and thunder roared and music

blended in perfect harmony and suddenly

I recognized those who filled my dream

oh Ella whose scat singing sweeps away

all pain ah Lady Day who absorbs all grief

in your broken voice while Lester’s sax

soothes your heartbreak damn my eyes

and ears Coleman’s raw power matches

Joe Williams’ unfettered exuberance

note for note and the mighty Miles Trane

Cannonball collaboration makes a dreamer

kind of blue and thoroughly blessed

while Dizzy and Bird reinvent

music’s possibilities and I sing along

in my dream with wild abandon

pure sound with no words needed

until I wake with song fading

from my head yet buried in my heart

heirlooms of music I will never lose

as long as their magic names resound

by Michael L. Newell

___

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher and long-time expatriate. He now lives on the south-central Oregon coast. Jazz is one of several preoccupations in his retirement, along with poetry, basketball, Appalachian music, Celtic music, and the beauty and power of large bodies of water.

___

Lester Young plays “Stardust”

