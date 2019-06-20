“On the Turntable” — Peter Furlan Project’s Between the Lines

.

.

.

In addition to being an accomplished saxophonist, composer, arranger, and leader of his own groups, New York-based Peter Furlan is an avid reader of contemporary literature. According to his website, his new CD, Between the Lines, is a collection of compositions “influenced by some of my favorite books and authors of modern fiction.” Some of the books he draws inspiration from are Jennifer Egan’s A Visit From the Goon Squad, Don DeLillo’s Underworld and White Noise, Umberto Eco’s Foucault’s Pendulum, and Martin Amis’s Time’s Arrow.

“Growing up a fan of the concept album (an LP collection of songs built around a single them or mood) and later program music (instrumental music designed to depict a mood, story, poem or event) and an avid fan of modern fiction, I was inspired to create this album,” Furlan writes. Most of his compositions on this recording are “direct attempts at musical interpretations of these books [while] others were composed while reading and I drew inspiration from their evocative, awe-inspiring inventiveness.”

Literature as inspiration for music is of course not a new thing, but Furlan’s spirit for both artistic disciplines, and the rewarding musical quality of the result, is worth recommending here.

For complete details about the project, visit his website by clicking here.

You can view a five minute video here…

.

.

.

.