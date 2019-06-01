“Late Spring Rain” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

.
.
.
.
Late Spring Rain
swollen with spring rain
creek sings in crooked path round
boulders trees down mountainside
a song wild as Coltrane solo
or Mingus big band creation
wind accompanies water
with utter abandon of flute
sax trumpet and mad drummer
who recognize no rules
all is possible all is true
all can be achieved
as the water knows
no limitations no boundaries
so jazz defines exploration
its wild freedom makes its own rules
.
By Michael L. Newell
.
.
_____
.
.
Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He lived abroad for 23.5 years. After too many years of living in desert lands, he is grateful for the trees, hills, rivers, and rain of Oregon.
.
.
.