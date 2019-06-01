“Late Spring Rain” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

Late Spring Rain

swollen with spring rain

creek sings in crooked path round

boulders trees down mountainside

a song wild as Coltrane solo

or Mingus big band creation

wind accompanies water

with utter abandon of flute

sax trumpet and mad drummer

who recognize no rules

all is possible all is true

all can be achieved

as the water knows

no limitations no boundaries

so jazz defines exploration

its wild freedom makes its own rules

By Michael L. Newell

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He lived abroad for 23.5 years. After too many years of living in desert lands, he is grateful for the trees, hills, rivers, and rain of Oregon.

