“Jazz Is” — a poem by Charles Joseph Albert

Jazz Is
Jazz
is
a charged trap in chill-charmed, ginger jams.
Chaz
says
their charts changed the channel from the jejune chants.
Chaps,
chicks:
the business trap wizards had chosen was challenging chintzy chimes:
amazingly bass crazy ways razing beat laziness, hazy times.
They be-bop.
You jonesing for the chance to cheat the jingle chumps?
These trumpet champs will cheer you up in jawbone jumps.
You be-bop.
You be-bop.
You chuck in juicy sax-licks to a jaunty jolt.
They judo-chop the joint up like a giant joke.
The jubilant trombones’ll jiggle and gyrate in jungle jute,
assuming a zooming consuming and booming big brass to boot.
D’you jive, Jack?
Get super Zulu zoom.
Do be-bop.
Do be-bop.
Do be-bop, Bub.
Just suppose a juxtapose of churlish cheese,
a chain of jaded choices ‘n’ chattering chimpanzees:
rappers who dabble in babbling jabbering bimbo time,
or bony-boy boppers and sappy hip-popstars who passed their prime.
Zip, zim, zow!
We’re zig-zag zoning now!
We be-bop.
We be-bop.
We be bop, bub. Won’-
cha be-bop?
Cha be-bop?
Cha be-bop bad?
Charles Joseph Albert works as a metallurgist in San Jose, California, where he lives with his wife and three boys. He plays trombone in a jazz/classical group called the South Bay Bones and writes poetry/prose. His work has appeared recently in Amsterdam Quarterly, the Apeiron Review, Asissi, The Ibis Head Review, the MOON, Chicago Literati, the Literary Hatchet, the Lowestoft Chronicle, and The Literary Nest.
