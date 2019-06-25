“Jazz Is” — a poem by Charles Joseph Albert

.

.

.

Jazz Is

Jazz

is

a charged trap in chill-charmed, ginger jams.

Chaz

says

their charts changed the channel from the jejune chants.

Chaps,

chicks:

the business trap wizards had chosen was challenging chintzy chimes:

amazingly bass crazy ways razing beat laziness, hazy times.

They be-bop.

You jonesing for the chance to cheat the jingle chumps?

These trumpet champs will cheer you up in jawbone jumps.

You be-bop.

You be-bop.

You chuck in juicy sax-licks to a jaunty jolt.

They judo-chop the joint up like a giant joke.

The jubilant trombones’ll jiggle and gyrate in jungle jute,

assuming a zooming consuming and booming big brass to boot.

D’you jive, Jack?

Get super Zulu zoom.

Do be-bop.

Do be-bop.

Do be-bop, Bub.

Just suppose a juxtapose of churlish cheese,

a chain of jaded choices ‘n’ chattering chimpanzees:

rappers who dabble in babbling jabbering bimbo time,

or bony-boy boppers and sappy hip-popstars who passed their prime.

Zip, zim, zow!

We’re zig-zag zoning now!

We be-bop.

We be-bop.

We be bop, bub. Won’-

cha be-bop?

Cha be-bop?

Cha be-bop bad?

.

.

_____

.

.

.

Charles Joseph Albert works as a metallurgist in San Jose, California, where he lives with his wife and three boys. He plays trombone in a jazz/classical group called the South Bay Bones and writes poetry/prose. His work has appeared recently in Amsterdam Quarterly, the Apeiron Review, Asissi, The Ibis Head Review, the MOON, Chicago Literati, the Literary Hatchet, the Lowestoft Chronicle, and The Literary Nest.

.

.

.