Jazz History Quiz #129

This musician has been an inspiration to many contemporary jazz artists. An original member of the Chico Hamilton Quintet, he also worked with Sonny Rollins, toured with Ella Fitzgerald, co-led a quartet with Art Farmer (pictured), and occasionally recorded with Paul Desmond and Bill Evans. Who is he?

Joe Pass

Buddy Collette

Paul Horn

Jim Hall

Gabor Szabo

Larry Coryell

Charles Lloyd

Click here for the answer!

