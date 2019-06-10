Bob Hecht’s “Joys of Jazz” – Vol. 7

Award winning radio producer and host Bob Hecht shares his love of jazz through his podcasts on his site “The Joys of Jazz.”

In this new volume of his podcasts, Bob presents two stories:

“Clifford Brown Lives”

More than sixty years after his death, the legacy of Clifford Brown lives on. He continues to be an influence and an inspiration for today’s outstanding trumpet players, one of whom, Charlie Porter, talks with Bob about what makes Clifford so special and so revered by fans and trumpeters alike.

_________

“More Harlem Stride”





It’s rare to hear about the Harlem Stride pianists from someone who knew them personally, but that is what contemporary stride pianist Mike Lipskin provides in his continuing conversation with Bob, as they delve more deeply into the music of the stride greats.

In Volume 6 of “The Joys of Jazz,” Bob told three stories:

“Harlem Stride”

“Harlem Stride” celebrates the music that sprang from the Harlem Renaissance with such pivotal players and composers as James P. Johnson, Willie ‘the Lion’ Smith, and Fats Waller. Contemporary Stride master Mike Lipskin joins Bob and shares his insights into Stride as well as his early personal experiences as a protege of Willie ‘the Lion’ Smith.

“Billy Strayhorn’s ‘Bloodcount’“

“Billy Strayhorn’s Blood Count” tells the story of the heart-wrenching, requiem-like ballad Strayhorn composed while dying, joining other great composers such as Mozart who wrote essentially ‘deathbed’ pieces.

“Lester-ese”

In this episode Bob checks out Lester Young’s creative verbal wit and wordplay. ‘Pres’ was famous for coining many unique verbal expressions and nicknames that became part of the jazz lexicon.

Bob Hecht’s love of jazz music has, as he writes on his website,. The Joys of Jazz, “sustained” him for over seven decades. As a former prominent jazz radio host, writer, producer, and film editor, he is uniquely qualified to tell the abundant history of jazz — and his personal experiences with it — in rich, polished and entertaining podcasts that are wonderfully rewarding.

His work will periodically appear on the pages of Jerry Jazz Musician, for which we are grateful. For complete listings of available programs, and to subscribe to his podcast series, we encourage you to visit his website.

