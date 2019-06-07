A collection of jazz poetry — June, 2019 edition

In this month’s collection, with great jazz artists at the core of their work, 16 poets remember, revere, ponder, laugh, dream, and listen

_______

photo by William Gottlieb

Lester Young, 1946

Just Out For a Walk

.(for Joseph Glaser and Robert Fox)

.

downtown small town backstreets

gimping along, walking stick in hand,

my feet beat the street like a drummer

always just behind the beat and all

around me folk create their own music

an old woman on a corner scolding

herself in staccato bursts of sound

Coltrane would have recognized

three wee bairns skip rope and chant

in rhythms Horace Silver might

have included in his best work

a lad bops swiftly through a nearby

intersection with the funky

lightning quick deftness of the mighty

Charlie Parker dancing through a solo

his groove moving at the speed of light

leaning against a wall with the weight

of years and the world two old men

quietly talk talk and talk mixing smiles

and soulful nods as they shake heads

at all they’ve seen and known both

kind of blue conversation sailing

wherever memory and imagination

take them sharing riffs that fit

together with the perfection

of Miles musically chatting

with Cannonball and Trane

and I suddenly realize all life

is music harmonious dissonant

free-flowing stuttering full-throated

whispered celebratory or grief-stricken

all contain melody rhythm (heart)beat

memory and imagination

by Michael L. Newell

___

.

.

The Acrobat

(for Lester Young)

.

Far above the Jazz terrain,

balanced precariously,

a melodic force tumbles forward,

spiraling out, from a tilted saxophone.

The gliding pirouette chases the sunbeams,

unconcerned with risk or situation,

occasionally pausing,

perching in the breeze,

finally jumping downwards, to part the clouds.

On the ground, the orchestra waits,

and the drummer keeps time,

underneath the aerial ballet.

by Freddington

___

.

.

Lips and Valves

.

So I’m listening to Fats Navarro

this morning

he

of the girth unzipping

and the trumpet

the high girl voice

and the trumpet

the short junkie life

and the trumpet

and outside it is raining

and the clouds have nothing to do

and the rivers aren’t listening

and the beaten city doesn’t care

it’s true

and doesn’t care about the nimble beauty of this large fighter

this missile who is not just anyone’s tubercular son

and whose punished soul

if I open the window and let the birds in

flies like a winged soldier from office to office

close to the ceiling

letting go like his trumpet solo on The Chase

or Bouncing with Bud

or Fat Girl

and whose spit

leaves the HVAC system singing in its sleep

above the world he burned—

Lenny T. once said

friend

Dizzy Gillespie is a nice trumpet player

but he’s no Fats Navarro—

as for me

I couldn’t pay rent in this neighborhood

by John Stupp

photo by Lee Tanner

Miles Davis, 1991

.

.

Initiation

(State College, 1993)

.

After backpacking

a skunky brick of Mexican

on a long bus ride, the best

Happy Valley has to offer

is a love-seat,

some piss-warm Pabst,

and a gray moray gliding

through a filthy tank

while dusty speakers spill

Bitches Brew,

its low-end grooves

haunting every inch

of this dank room, shuttered

from the coming

fall morning.

Across another lost weekend

those scuffed discs

purists love to hate

keep spinning–

their binge-worthy vamp

keyed to drone and slither,

a table set

for Miles to tap

spines with blasting

echoed notes, electric

pick-ups clipped

to his muted bell

where a full breath can stir

sounds, dark and ominous

to my untrained ears..

by Fred Shaw

……………….-originally published in Brilliant Corners

.

.

___

.

.

Dave Holland And His Big Band

.

Dave made the acoustic bass

Roar like thunder

The percussive thumps

Falling in line with the drums

The female singers reminded

Me of mockingbirds

Dressing their vocals

In tones. of silk and

Lace

The horn section roared

Like the A train

I asked him

What was it like

Working with miles?

He said “miles was always

Looking for the next big

Thing, he let artists expand

Their creativity

He let you be you…”

I told him miles’ autobiography

Was the only history I read

And the only story I

Trusted

I have many regrets in life

One, was not seeing miles

Play

But I shook the hand of

The man who played

With miles

I am healed.

by Erren Kelly

___

.

.

Mind/ful/l

of Miles

.

What’s new?

I too

am kind

of blue,

ear buds

soothing

“So What,”

Chambers

and then

Evans

noodling

Gil E.’s

intro.

Sooo what?

Upright

walks in

the tune,

conjures

modal

three-part

sooo what’s.

No mute

for Miles,

just cool,

crystal-

clearful

riffing.

Sooo what?

Coltrane’s

tenor

takes me…

Jimmy’s

brushing

behind.

Sooo what?

Cannon-

ball’s break

before

more Bill,

then back

as one:

Sooo what?

B-dah

b-dah-

b-dah

b-daaah:

Sooo what?

B-dah

b-dah

b-dah.

b-dah

bah:

Sooo what?

B-dah

b-dah-

b-dah

b-daaah:

Sooo what?

B-dah

bah-bah-

baaah:

Thaaa’s what.

by D. R. James

……………….-originally published in Galway Review, January 27, 2018

.

.

___

.

.

Doo-Bopping with Miles

.

8:00 a.m. grooving to Chocolate Chip

Oh shit! Got me making moves I didn’t

know still existed inside of this old girl

rocking to the man, his trumpet transcending

a wave from my head to my shoulders

working down my spine, my hips gyrating

back to a jazzy motherland, working

it to Blow, how low can I go, my

hand up in the air, like I just don’t

care, Miles, transferring me into

Sonya, biting my lower lip, ain’t

this a trip, what galaxy is this

lost in a Fantasy, ain’t no Mystery

Miles done got a hold of me

With his doo-bop, mystic energy

by Aurora Lewis

___

.

.

Coltrane Became Sometimes, I

(For Michael Newell)

Of course I’d switch places with a dolphin

if just to get that chatty load of sawteeth,

show them out while bouncing backwards

on my tail atop waves that I’d just exploded up

through. Make myself a series of arcs, bows,

sweet repeated parabolas, open parenthesis

to sea caps under stratocumulus, sea caps under

the reeling shadows of seagulls, pelicans.

My sine-works stitched between fish gobbles.

Epidermis oiled and cool as Coltrane notes

blown out wet across a club stage. Coltrane

sweating like a mother fucker to get that

sax just half way to dolphin note.

To clear, resounding, jetting shrieks,

vibrant shuttering euphonies. (

and Coltrane himself an epiphanous

crown jewel set atop a million rat’s-ass

musicians that all studied hard but not

one of them and only rarely Coltrane able

to reach what he reached on “Blue Train”

and reached again on “Lush Life”.

So much in love with what the sax

could do that he could hardly bare to

have it out of his mouth as he dove

down into his own veins, shot up

fountains, great plumes of invention.

Different there altogether from the spare

humility of a single reed in wind on shoreline

that he became, wholly and only human,

aching-sacred on “A Love Supreme”

which no dolphin has ever known

enough pain to bring into birth.

He couldn’t get it out of his mouth,

all its innate desire. Held it there,

the sax’s bright, belling brass. Its

curve-works, reed vibrating against

tongue. John William Coltrane sweated

for no other reason than the effort

every day takes, sun’s toll on all of us

who never can raise five notes together

half as sinuous as any dolphin’s or even

travel inward through our own veins.

To have the sudden lustrous grey-blue

arc of me burst up, whirling dervish

through dawn’s wave-works. To sink

down, reel out some tune of moonlight

distilled on the floor of a sea cave.

To then squirt up into constant arcs

of epiphany, shutter forth blasts of joy.

Orgasm transformed into creature.

by Ed Ruzicka

It Must Have Been Ella’s Voice

I

.

It was almost impossible to hear,

but not impossible to listen,

the richness of it,

the spell it cast, emanating from above,

spiraling downward in faint waves,

seizing the day with the enchantment of itself,

dispersing the warmth of itself

into the chill of day,

out of the sky from whatever voice

thrust its magic forward,

a sound that described itself

as it fell, something, rap, scat,

an idea of endless resonance and clarity,

a melody, a rhythmic rendition,

folding upon itself

in a flood of overtones,

varied layers from the echo of itself,

but singular in quality,

its timbre unchanged,

filling the air with the color of itself,

a minute, tender, consoling color,

arresting the ear, high then low,

subtle yet noticeable,

serene motifs interwoven,

jazz modes traveling chromatically,

inducing moods,

bordering on imagined

yet deceptively discerned,

a mysterious charm invading the ear,

falling then rising

only to fall again, a faint interlude

was what it was.

IT MUST HAVE BEEN ELLA’S VOICE

II

.

It began again as a lick,

a motif that was the cobalt sky,

the clouds, the trees in the forest

and the flowers that grew between.

It was a sunbeam bent upon the ocean’s froth,

the way it rode the massive swells to shore,

the manner in which

it highlighted matted salt and seaweed

upon the agitated shoreline.

There was more, the theme,

a linear melody becoming

the wind that lifted beach sand,

stung the sky to squint

and puckered the down of static gulls,

culminating in a moment of supreme contentment,

and if anything at all would be known,

it would be an appreciation

of its sensual timbre,

the energy, the love.

It was that and only that,

with the knowledge

that a moment so replete,

so ripe with voice,

would eventually vanish, as it must,

to deem it extraordinary

for no level of longing or prayer

might preserve it.

Only its timbre would remain unchanged,

its remembrance, the sensation it provoked,

buried in the heart, forever lingering.

After many years, it was only that,

reverberating the heavens,

as well as the psyche,

framed in the brain, submerged within,

persisting for hours, days, droning.

An everlasting glimmer. It was just that.

by .Michael Keshigian

___

.

.

Bing With a Dash of Pops

.

Bing could sing with a deep cool tone,

or fling notes with effortless pizzazz —

diddly bop she bop do wop de hop bop,

could whisper low notes smooth and mellow,

or do a musical dance of contrasting styles

with Satchmo himself, that rumbling

guttural bundle of sonic joy,

who would mix and match with Bing’s casual

whimsical stylings to create a musical gumbo

too varied, too original to name.

by Michael L. Newell

___

.

.

Susannah McCorkle

.

She had dedicated fans, seasons of them,

over her rainbow and under, delighted to

greet them all if only she could. Preferred

to be the invisible chanteuse, troubled in

her essence, her thoughts. Channeled all

requests to her pianist, the soul of his

Steinway in perfectly formed empathy.

In the brick-lined corner of Algonquin’s

jazz emporium, nothing pleased more than

notes wavering midair, suspended on unseen

clotheslines, then floating downwards to

chianti-soaked laps protected by slacks

camouflaged in intense violet black.

These nights belonged to Susannah and rainy

streets that ushered the lucky in to drown in

the pond of her voice. Spiritual. Can’t be

bought for a quarter in any roadside jukebox.

Captured audience, all pleasantly warmed

against the wanton cold. Her voice was love,

theirs to enjoy as they saw fit. She was only 55.

by Robin Ray

Teddy Wilson

.

A Big Pile of Junk

.

Tristano said, let thought come through

Your all ten fingers;

(Or whatever number you must use

To play the blues

Or any tune).

How high The Moon. or. Gershwin’s Soon…

Your thought a boon

If it’s spontaneous, impromptu.

Corwin says the same thing too.

Not filled with an emotive ardor

But the charter of the instinct

And the intuition.

Be as one.

Let musicianship

Take lead, and lead your music

To your still unripe;

No comic gimmick or alchemic hype.

Your hippest self will be your type,

Reveal all your inner hope and razzmatazz.

We’ll call it jazz

Because

That is what a true jazz is.

Tristano

Called his own piano

Nothing but ‘a pile of junk’

To be transformed by Monk

Or anyone whose inmost mind

Uses the utmost energy to find

That inner passion,

Do what’s bidden, always hidden

In the inner sanctum of the shrine

We’ll call your talent.

by Arlene Corwin

___

.

.

Tombeau for Teddy Wilson

.

God bless the relaxed

God bless the dawdler

God bless the languid

who travel uninterrupted

from goal line to goal line

in lit stadiums around the world

like Dennis Bergkamp

the Ajax and Arsenal man

with the elegant first touch

or Andrea Pirlo

or Dimitar Berbatov

the finders of space

and silence

and magic

or

like Teddy Wilson

the jazz tailor

quiet as a sewing machine

at the piano

holding how many bands together

with just two hands

a little fabric

a little stitching

I saw him once in New York

navigate a noisy supper club

he knew every turn

every straightaway

he knew the sea and its tribes

and the rain dropping like a veil

he was in no hurry

to create his masterpiece

and after

I wore his music around town

like a fine Italian suit

by John Stupp

___

.

.

Two Who Have Seen Better Days

.

Exuberant rain dances on a spring window

in concert with Ramsey Lewis unleashing

“Hang on Sloopy” on the radio;

who .would .have . thought it possible

piano, rain, and wind might lift an old man

to his feet in an aging parody of a jig;

the septuagenarian’s ragged voice belts out

those words that can be remembered while

the visitor in the room, an old friend unseen

for years, sings along, misses as many words

as his host in a wild unanticipated toast to life;

neither of these old scoundrels are fit to dance,

much less sing, but both give it all they got, as wind

rises and falls, as rain sweeps away lost and lonely years,

as life flowers in the most unlikely of crucibles.

by Michael L. Newell

___

.

.

There were more interesting things in heaven than Ricardo Montalban.”

– B.J. Novak One More Thing

.

Bill Evans and Toots Thielemans For Example

.

Chromatic harmonica wailing over

piano and drum-brush clock

as I consider Belgium today

suicide-bombed into submission

but Evans tintinnabulates as I lie

as in recline here in my wife’s garden

All seems so sunny and so well

Welfare is anything most seek

After all what else after else

These blues only these concluding blues

far more interesting than almost any other

television celebrity who might end up in heaven.

.

by Ed Coletti

……………….-from Apollo Blue’s Harp And The Gods Of Song, by Ed Coletti

.

Astrud Gilberto, c. 1971

.

.

The Girl from Ipanema

.

In her head,

Antônio Carlos Jobim

played bossa nova.

February sunshine

hinted Rio de Janeiro.

Broken concrete

dressed in Brazilian tile.

Amid a crowd of lovers,

she danced the samba,

ate fresh pão de queijo,

drank cool cachaça.

She walked toward the sea,

but no one saw her.

She smiled again,

but no hearts were given.

Ela não era a garota de Ipanema.

Not as tall and tan, young and lovely,

she wasn’t the girl from Ipanema.

The scenery changed,

the temperature dropped.

The crowd of lovers

faded with the music.

The samba stopped,

her poem lost its mood.

Brazilian tile

left the Brooklyn concrete.

She trashed her devaneiro,

ran back upstairs.

She never noticed the broken tile

outside her door.

Brazilian hearts

made in Brooklyn.

.

by Patricia Carragon

.

.

___

.

.

West Side Story

.

Rita Moreno was my gynecologist.

She climbed in the window off the fire escape

and struck a flamenco pose.

A small gold cross gleamed at her throat.

Her white coat was open, revealing

a short flounced skirt in passionate colors.

The spike heels which grew on her feet

gave her a rhythm which can’t be learned,

an insolence not meant for me.

There was nothing medical about her.

I closed my eyes and watched.

Her chin lifted, her eyes smoldered

as she tangoed toward me. No one

could do those Latin dances like Rita.

She was seductive and knowing,

a woman who calculated risks

and lived with them.

As she took my medical history

I wanted to mention seeing her as Anita,

I wanted to talk with her about “Life.”

I slid down and put my feet in the stirrups.

No surprises, let me tell you:

the speculum was warm.

And the salsa she did on her way out

was hot.

.

by Phyllis Wax

.

.

Guitarist Tal Farlow, with Charles Mingus and Red Norvo, c. 1951

.

.

Charles Mingus

.

Wisdom reached

Down heavy

Ignoring the

Dark brooding

On earth’s face.

Mighty power

Touched heavenly

Long black

Dancing fingers

With a dream.

A fat willing

Wooden bass

Fell in love

With the hands

Of his youth.

His jazzed sounds

Leaned strong

Pushing sweet

His voice

Through strings.

by Roger Singer

……………….–previously published on Jerry Jazz Musician, 2013

___

.

.

Thirteen Ways of Looking at Tal Farlow: Pittsburgh, circa 1982

After Wallace Stevens

.

I

Among twenty silver frets

The only moving thing in Pittsburgh

Were the bare hands of Tal Farlow

II

He was of three minds

Like the Allegheny, the Monongahela and the Ohio River

Each boasting an I Got Rhythm bridge

III

The jazz music whirled in the wind

Like a chemist at work

It was all part of a II-V-I pantomime

IV

A man and a guitar

Are one

A man and a guitar and a blast furnace

Are one

V

I didn’t know which to prefer

The beauty of his single notes

Or the beauty of his chords

Tal Farlow playing

Or just after

VI

Icicles filled the windows

Of the decaying city

The shadow of Tal Farlow the sign painter

Crossed over it

Coloring to and fro

VII

Oh thin men of Lawrenceville

Why do you imagine other guitarists?

Do you not see Tal pulling a rabbit from his guitar?

VIII

He knows all the noble grace notes

And the fascinating rhythm

Known only to Gershwin

And he knows

That Charlie Christian is involved

In what he knows

IX

When his solos fly out of sight

They are like sparks picked from Bessemer

They mark in the night sky

The edges of many burning circles

X

At the sight of his playing

The royal courts of Europe

Cried out

Because they were afraid of jazz music

XI

A man rode home over the rough roads

Of Pennsylvania

And a great trembling overtook him

He mistook the shadow of a bouncing guitar case

For a blackbird

XII

Drums drumming

Tal strumming

Pittsburgh humming

Missiles incoming

XIII

After God made Tal Farlow

He sat him down on a cedar limb

And said he was good

And would turn his attention to poets now

by John Stupp

___

.

.

The Knuckleball Special

(for Warne Marsh)

.

A meandering, stop and start stutter,

the phrases bend and flow,

changing direction,

veering out of alignment,

lines and shapes appear sideways,

forming an arc-like creation,

embedded in logic,

beauty through a convex lens,

a curve ball no one can hit,

a solo by Warne Marsh.

.

by Freddington

___

.

.

Barry Harris & Charles McPherson

piano solo

……………………& the blind man covers his eyes

……………….trays of brimming hot cups of coffee

…………………………carried & it’s getting closer to closing

……………………time when we bundle up & wrap you around

……………….us & follow the crazy music of our innards

………………………into the cold burning night.

……………….i am fallen from the tree

………………………have turned one color or another

…………………………red – yellow

………………………a chewing quickness of song

………………………the blind man chews gum

…………………………for hrs

…………………..listening to the music’s wild

………………………continuance.

by Steve Dalachinsky

_____

.

.

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who lives on the south-central Oregon coast. He lived abroad for 23.5 years. After too many years of living in desert lands, he is grateful for the trees, hills, rivers, and rain of Oregon.

___

.

.

Freddington works as a shipper/receiver in Toronto, Canada, and has been a lifelong jazz fan ever since he was “corrupted” as a teenager by Charles Mingus’ “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

___

.

.

“Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

___

.

.

Fred Shaw is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and Carlow University, where he received his MFA. He teaches writing and literature at Point Park University and Carlow University in Pittsburgh, PA. His debut full-length collection, Scraping Away, is forthcoming from CavanKerry Press. A book reviewer and Poetry Editor for Pittsburgh Quarterly, his poem, “Argot,” is featured in the 2018 full-length documentary, Eating & Working & Eating & Working by filmmaker David Bernabo. The film focuses on the lives of local service-industry workers. He lives in Pittsburgh with his wife and rescued hound dog.

___

.

.

Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.

___

.

.

D.R. James has taught college writing, literature, and peace-making for 35 years and lives in the woods near Saugatuck, Michigan. Poems and prose have appeared in a variety of journals and anthologies, his latest of eight poetry collections are If god were gentle (Dos Madres Press) and Surreal Expulsion (The Poetry Box), and a microchapbook All Her Jazz is free and downloadable-for-folding at the Origami Poems Project. www.amazon.com/author/drjamesauthorpage

.

.

___

.

.

.

Aurora M. Lewis is a retiree. In her 50’s she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with honors from UCLA. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by.The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, Jerry Jazz Musician, and The Blue Nib, to name only a few. Aurora’s poetry was nominated by Gemini Magazine in 2010 for Best of the Net and a Pushcart Prize in 2011. The Literary Hatchet has nominated her for the current Pushcart Prize.

___

.

.

Ed Ruzicka has published one full length volume, “Engines of Belief.” His poems have appeared in the Atlanta Review, Rattle, the New Millennium Review, and Chicago Literati, as well as other literary journals and anthologies. Ed lives in Baton Rogue, LA and is an occupational therapist. More works can be found on his website, edrpoet.com.

___

.

.

Michael Keshigian’s eleventh poetry collection, Inexplicable was released in November, 2016 by Black Poppy Review. Other published books and chapbooks:Beyond,Dark Edges,Eagle’s Perch,Wildflowers,Jazz Face, Warm Summer Memories, Silent Poems, Seeking Solace, Dwindling Knight, Translucent View. Published in numerous national and international journals, he is a 6- time Pushcart Prize and 2-time Best Of The Net nominee. His poetry cycle,Lunar Images, set for Clarinet, Piano, Narrator, was premiered at Del Mar College in Texas. Subsequent performances occurred in Boston (Berklee College) and Moleto, Italy. .Winter Moon, a poem set for Soprano and Piano, premiered in Boston.…(michaelkeshigian.com).

___

.

.

Robin Ray is the author of .Wetland and Other Stories .(All Things That Matter Press, 2013),. Obey the Darkness: Horror Stories, the novels .Murder in Rock & Roll Heaven .and .Commoner the Vagabond, and one book of non-fiction, .You Can’t Sleep Here: A Clown’s Guide to Surviving Homelessness. .His works have appeared, or is appearing, at . Red Fez, Scarlet Leaf Review, Neologism Poetry Journal, Spark, Aphelion, Bewildering Stories, Picaroon Poetry, The Bangalore Review, The Magnolia Review, .and elsewhere.

___

.

.

Arlene Corwin has been a jazz musician since 1951, and continues to work as a pianist/singer in Sweden, where she now resides. Her mother owned a jazz club with Slim Gaillard in Hempstead, Long Island called The Turf. She has published 17 books of poetry.

___

.

.

Ed Coletti is a poet widely published internationally and he curates the popular blog “No Money In Poetry.” Additionally, Ed is a painter. middling chess player, and harmonica player. He lives with his wife Joyce in Santa Rosa, California.

___

.

.

Patricia Carragon’s recent publications include Bear Creek Haiku, First Literary Review-East, A Gathering of the Tribes, The Café Review, Muddy River Poetry Review, Poetrybay, and Krytyka Literacka. Her latest books are The Cupcake Chronicles (Poets Wear Prada) and Innocence (Finishing Line Press). Patricia hosts the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. She is an executive editor for Home Planet News Online.

.

.

___

.

.

Phyllis Wax writes in Milwaukee on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. Among the anthologies and journals in which her poetry has appeared are: The Widows’ Handbook, Birdsong, Spillway, Peacock Journal, Surreal Poetics, Naugatuck River Review, New Verse News, Portside, and Star 82 Review. A Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize nominee, she has read in coffee houses, bars, libraries and on the radio. Her work has been exhibited with art quilts and weavings in a variety of venues around the state of Wisconsin as part of four poet/fiber artist collaborations.

She can be reached at: poetwax38@gmail.com

___

.

.

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for many years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”

___

.

.

Steve Dalachinsky is a New York downtown poet. He is active in the poetry, music, art, and free jazz scene. Dalachinsky’s main influences are the Beats, William Blake, The Odyssey, obsession, socio-political angst, human disappointment, music (especially Jazz), and visual art with leanings toward abstraction. Dalachinsky’s books include A Superintendent’s Eyes (Hozomeen Press 2000), his PEN Award Winning book The Final Nite & Other Poems: Complete Notes From A Charles Gayle Notebook 1987-2006 (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2006), a compendium of poetry written while watching saxophonist Charles Gayle perform throughout New York City in that time period, and Logos and Language, co-authored with pianist Matthew Shipp (RogueArt 2008) and Reaching Into The Unknown, a collaboration with French photographer Jacques Bisceglia (RogueArt 2009).

For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page.

