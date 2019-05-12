Poems by R.J. Keeler and Diane Elayne Dees

“Rahsaan Roland Kirk”, by Keith Henry Brown

The Empty Quarter

………………………………..—Rub’ al Khali

This empty quarter inside him,

inside his still-beating heart,

was full of song and fun.

There was loud pizzicato music

and air and spirits flying about

all bright things in sight.

Maybe there shouldn’t have been:

dry sands looked fine all alone,

the souls of earth flying in and out

of hands of prose and feelings.

His sun had long since emptied out,

been filled with silica, with myrrh.

Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s sax song

drives up into dry, sad earth, makes

it fertile for play, for after life—

for vivezza and vibrancy, much

openness and joyfulness, as if

his skies arced fully up to apogee.

Tear the dunes away, back into

empty centers of language of air;

Rahsaan’s music hits its up-marks,

weaves just above hot quartz. Lost

here and there, and all around, are

doors, but each one leads back into

what was first only circle; cut time

is not now so becomes disjointed.

Let those preachers of wood fill air

with backwash or backlash…with loss,

with loss—are there not incoming

distractions, any Nebenstimme?

Constantinople, it seems, was packed

up yesterday then mailed out afar.

Little pictures of a city were beat

into one larger one. His desert of jazz

was killingly hot, distance rising out

of horizonless dunes. What became

of that early tribe of musicians in

exit into so-called empty quarters?

Mirages shimmered at his feet; air

just seemed to waver but actually

did waver. There was no life there

unless deep under molten sand.

One going down far beneath may

even find traces of moisture, but

the clavicle of sands will not bend

longer without snapping. Wolves

crest the broad horizon; his sax

will soon dominate the clave.

by R.J. Keeler

Jackson Square, New Orleans…photo by Edith Levy

Live Music

The jazz band plays “Bye Bye Blues”

to end the final set of the evening,

and I am transported to a time, decades ago,

when flood waters poured through

New Orleans, shutting down businesses,

destroying rugs, raising an ancient fear

among residents. The next morning,

three of us walked through an abandoned

French Quarter, where rain-blessed

banana leaves glowed like bright green

fan blades. With no cars, no tourists, no music,

no horse hooves, all we could hear

was the sloshing of our shoes—until we heard

the plaintive strains of “Bye Bye Blues”—

a woman’s voice carried through

the mineral-charged, still air at the edge

of Jackson Square. She wore a long skirt

and sang through a megaphone

to an audience of three. The clarity

of her voice shook my body; the sevenths

shot up my spine. Now, sitting in a folding chair

outside a rustic old jazz hall, I am overcome

by the ozone perfume of my youth, and I sigh

deeply. In my mind’s ear, eternal notes pushed

through a megaphone still radiate, and—

in spite of myself—I do not cry.

by Diane Elayne Dees

R. J. Keeler is a poet now living in Vashon, Washington. His collection “Detonation” will be published later in 2019. His artistic statement: “Does not subscribe to the cattle-prod paradigm of poetry. May tend to melancholy. Humor trumps everything.”

Diane Elayne Dees’s poetry has been published in many journals and anthologies. Diane, who lives in Covington, Louisiana, also publishes Women Who Serve, a blog that delivers news and commentary on women’s professional tennis throughout the world. Diane’s chapbook, I Can’t Recall Exactly When I Died, is forthcoming from Clare Songbirds Publishing House.

