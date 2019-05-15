“Lee and Helen” — poems by Ed Coletti

Lee and Helen

1. all about Lee Morgan

bass

………piano

……………….blues

low

………down

……………….blues

and higher now

12 bar blues

right now

cliché

like

“a little bit a soda”

but not.

I know who you be

Lee

Lee Morgan

hard boppin

Cliff Brownin

muscle hornin

brass

………balls

……………….ballin

Lee Morgan’s haulin

balls-a-brass

triple tonguing

funky man!

shot to death by

your common law wife,

way too common, man!

2. Every song’s got more to it

…………………………….. (for Helen)

Watching the documentary

I CALLED HIM MORGAN

it began to gnaw at me

that I’d been unfair to Helen

Helen Morgan down South

who bore her first child at 13

her second at 14 and who gave

both of them up to be raised

by their grandparents before

she married a much older man

who drowned and she again was

alone but now independent and

on her way to New York City

where she earned her living as

a phone answering service worker

to keep an apartment on 53d St

where she cooked and made home

for herself and half the jazz musicians

in New York who knew her as their Mom

who knew how to cook and care for them

not the least of whom young Lee Morgan

she pulled from the gutter of heroin

took him to Bellevue started him on methadone

and a new life clean and brilliant as the best

horn player of his very young generation

Lots of love between them though Helen

quite understandably had an impossible time

abiding Morgan’s vibe for a woman who he called

his friend and who also understood him the way

Helen Morgan did Two women who understand

one man too well The first would never abide

the latter as with Frankie and Johnny it had to end

And boy could she ever cook!

_____

Ed Coletti is a poet widely published internationally and he curates the popular blog “No Money In Poetry.” Additionally, Ed is a painter. middling chess player, and harmonica player. He lives with his wife Joyce in Santa Rosa, California.

