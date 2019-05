Jazz History Quiz #128

.

.

Tommy Dorsey

.

___

.

Although he was famous for modernizing the sound of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra (“On the Sunny Side of the Street” was his biggest hit while working for Dorsey), this arranger will forever be best-known for his work for the Jimmie Lunceford Orchestra. Who is he?

.

Don Redman

Benny Carter

Horace Henderson

Bill Challis

Bill Finegan

Eddie Sauter

Billy May

Sy Oliver

.

Click here for the answer!

.

.