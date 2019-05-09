Bob Hecht’s “Joys of Jazz” — Vol. 6

Award winning radio producer and host Bob Hecht shares his love of jazz through his podcasts on his site “The Joys of Jazz.”

In this new volume of his podcasts, Bob presents three very different stories:

“Harlem Stride”

“Harlem Stride” celebrates the music that sprang from the Harlem Renaissance with such pivotal players and composers as James P. Johnson, Willie ‘the Lion’ Smith, and Fats Waller. Contemporary Stride master Mike Lipskin joins Bob and shares his insights into Stride as well as his early personal experiences as a protege of Willie ‘the Lion’ Smith.

“Billy Strayhorn’s Blood Count”



“Billy Strayhorn’s Blood Count” tells the story of the heart-wrenching, requiem-like ballad Strayhorn composed while dying, joining other great composers such as Mozart who wrote essentially ‘deathbed’ pieces.

“Lester-ese”

In this episode Bob checks out Lester Young’s creative verbal wit and wordplay. ‘Pres’ was famous for coining many unique verbal expressions and nicknames that became part of the jazz lexicon.

In Volume 5 of “The Joys of Jazz,” Bob told three stories:

“Miles Davis, Spaceman”

Trumpeter Miles Davis was famous for how he used his unique concept of space to create indelible, dramatic solos. In this episode Bob Hecht explores how Miles evolved from a young prototypical bebopper, playing a style in which ‘more’ was often considered hipper than less, to become a musical minimalist, playing in ways in which ‘less’ is often much more.

“The Train in Jazz and Blues”

Since the first half of the 19th century, the sounds, symbols and metaphors of the train have cut across the American musical landscape. The significance of the train has been reflected in virtually every musical form: work songs, spirituals, folk, blues, jazz and pop. From the work-gang rhythms of pounding railroad track spikes to the sounds of train whistles and the clickety-clacks of the tracks, the onomatopoeia of the railroad has been a strong presence in American music. Author Albert Murray called the rhythms of trains, “the definitive percussive emphasis in jazz.”

In this podcast, Bob gives the listener an ear into some of the amazing sounds and symbolisms of the train woven throughout our country’s music.

“Frank and Billie and Lester’s Mutual Admiration Society”

In this episode, Bob Hecht explores some of the things that Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Lester Young had in common with one another musically. In addition to each having made landmark contributions to jazz and popular music, three three giants were huge fans of each other’s artistry.

Bob Hecht’s love of jazz music has, as he writes on his website,. The Joys of Jazz, “sustained” him for over seven decades. As a former prominent jazz radio host, writer, producer, and film editor, he is uniquely qualified to tell the abundant history of jazz — and his personal experiences with it — in rich, polished and entertaining podcasts that are wonderfully rewarding.

His work will periodically appear on the pages of Jerry Jazz Musician, for which we are grateful. For complete listings of available programs, and to subscribe to his podcast series, we encourage you to visit his website.

