“Ain’t it the Truth” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

Mose Allison/photo by Evy Mages: Washington Post

Ain’t it the Truth

choirs of insects serenade night

couples bury faces in lovers’ hair

distant train’s cry soars through dark

town settles into silence

one face peers through half-opened window

seeking a single light

as Mose Allison sings in the background

“Your mind is on vacation, but your mouth

is working overtime”

story of my life thinks the listener

wishing there was someone available

to share his “overtime”

Allison launches into

“Seventh Son of a Seventh Son”

auditor mutters I should be so lucky

trashes his whiskey bottle

collapses on the couch

slips into muted snores

by .Michael L. Newell

___

Michael L. Newell sometimes confuses himself with a poet. Old former English teachers sometimes do such things. He does, though, love jazz. No confusion there.

