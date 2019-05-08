A special collection of poetry devoted to mothers and fathers

This month, in a special collection of poetry, eight poets contribute seventeen poems focused on stories about family, and honoring mothers and fathers

Mother and children playing musical instruments while father watches, 1945

Family Quartet

an old man explored a keyboard

with a bluesy nuanced expression

that rushed nothing yet made every

note sing with life’s urgency while his

son blew blue blue notes on a tenor sax

that demanded the world heed his coming

the sister made the music dance with the bass beat

of a heart in wild flight while the mother sang a song

of pain loss grief and hope to be found only in the glory of music

by Michael L. Newell

Mid-Pack Travelers

About mid 20th century

my father flew back

from the cacophony of war

in a paper mache plane,

after devouring Hitler

and les femmes of France

while France consumed

les hommes of the world,

to meet my mother

at a GI dance in Providence,

deciding at that moment

she was his forever and followed her

into the crazy boom-room of the 1950’s

with explosions of their own,

leading to an encounter with destiny

and offspring of their desire.

Now I stand

in the doorway of a millennium,

during the last days of their forever,

desperately reaching back

to help them into the hallway

of civilization’s new century,

but they contentedly lag,

playing cards with the Nelsons

while Goodman and Getz

take turns circling the LP.

by Michael Keshigian

Whispers of the Heart

My mother, voice colored by the hint of Virginia

even after decades away, softly talks of years past,

friends, parents, deceased spouse, siblings,

all lost to mortal frailty, swallowed by time.

Her monologue has the gentle beauty of a solo

by Bill Evans at his most introspective. His musings

deftly drawn on a keyboard and her murmurs

to listening sons are as one, quiet music that soars.

It sometimes seems that all life, whether muted or lived

with abandon, is an elegy for time’s relentless movement,

whether past, present, or future. No matter how restrained

or uninhibited, life expresses whispers of the heart.

by Michael L. Newell

Home Again

Abandoned house, are there

only spiders and rodents

residing amid your rooms?

I see my distorted image

upon the fogged glass

of the old storm door,

and feel like a prowler,

appraising the value of items

upon your walls

or tucked in your corners,

when, in truth, I seek

to rekindle precious memories,

revisit my departed parents,

and reconstruct pictures

the recent days

have begun to obscure,

events the rain of years

are washing away,

remembrances,

trickling indiscernibly

through the pitted window

of my mind’s eye

as I rap my fist

against the glass,

hoping the ghosts will answer.

by Michael Keshigian

“Mother and Child,” by Nawi Samaraweera

My Homing Pigeon Heart

My homing pigeon heart

Eternally it wings me

On a long journey back through time

We follow the north star to the lake

Of Neptune’s song and mermaid hair

And land beside that ramshackle cottage

With a carport on the side

And the porch with the swing where I fell in love

The pigeon heart comes to roost atop the broken chimney

It tucks its wings close to its sides

And coos and doves

And I wander through the ghosts

And cobwebs of the carport

To open the back door

And walk across the kitchen’s black and white tiles

And see the washing machine that sits by the stove

I hear it churning and wringing the fabric of time

There is a parakeet by the window: he whistles in the sun

And because it is a hopeful spring

My father is planting a garden

And my mother is so young

Her eyes sparkle and snap

My brother is playing catch

In the empty lot by the carport

And my sister is digging

Into her box of paper dolls

She sees that again bunny has chewed

Edges of doll skirts, arms and legs

I wander outside to hear the lake

Of Neptune’s song and mermaid hair

And I say to the pigeon

Sitting atop the broken chimney

“We must go now for I have lifetimes of tragedies and triumphs

To live”

But my pigeon heart says, “Why go?

Always we come back

For don’t you remember

It was a spring of hope

You fell in love on the porch swing

Your father planted a garden

And your mother was so young

Her eyes sparkled and snapped.

by Susandale

…………………………….Previously published in Best of Year Anthology: 2013: Hurricane Press; Literature Today: Volume 8: 2018

Her Name Is

seven sons and a daughter four more born dead

one dress for church one pair of pants

to scrub trailer floors and clothes in boiled well water

flash cards to drill her children in reading and math

aged and retarded cradled as her own

brightest student in her high school and college

hours daily before a stove kneading and forming leftovers

the child who spoke only her name

clinging for hours to become the family’s best mind

her potter’s wheel shaping clay like so many lives

alone in a trailer with kids

her husband at sea for years

mumps measles mono chicken pox poison ivy hives survived

Mark Twain read aloud seven kinds of homemade bread

and religion thrived best in private

no one told her how much they cared

suicide prevented by children afraid to lose life itself

don’t know her never did but this

is a thank you note a son’s naming

by Michael L. Newell

………………………….Published in A Stranger to the Land (Garden Street Press, 1997)

Mambomania

When I was 5 she taught me to Mambo

Shaking my little girl hips with Mambomania

she and I, dancing around the room

grooving to Perez Prado’s Cherry Pink

and Apple Blossom White until he’d come home

smelling of liquor and women

Stopping the music every time

he walked through the door

Staggering, stumbling, bumping into furniture

while cursing and swinging before falling

against the phonograph knocking the Mambo King

from his throne, stealing our magic

that made us dance Mambo, Merengue

Cha-cha-cha to Afro Cuban drums

She packed our bags while he was passed out

on the sofa, his slobber staining the green

flowered pillows, she carefully put Perez

into his album cover, slipped him into a suitcase

Then took my hand to walk down Avalon

to catch the red bus, smiling and humming

Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White

My mother’s music that made magic

by Aurora Lewis

…………………Originally published by Gemini Magazine and nominated for a “Best of the Web” in 2011

Stardust

As a kid,

the daughter listened

to Nat King Cole,

believed every word

set to music.

Her mother would be dusting,

listening—

forgetting

what marriage did to her.

The daughter dreamed

of nightingales

and purple dusk,

garden walls

and a paradise

where roses grew

under stardust skies.

She thought stars would shine

when she fell in love.

But pipedreams

cracked with age.

Nightingales got bored

and took flight.

The purple dusk

faded into gray clouds.

Roses died—

gardens became junkyards

or real estate.

Stars got old,

retired to yesteryear.

Non-existent love

left no stardust.

A daughter

was better off alone—

a lesson learned

from her mother.

by Patricia Carragon, Brooklyn, NY, March, 2019

photograph by Gertrude Käsebier/Library of Congress

Mr. & Mrs. Brundigee holding violoncellos as their son sits on the floor

c. 1900

Of Fireflies Jazz and Lost Relatives

In the gloaming’s last embers, a swirl of fireflies

flits, flashing brief bursts of light, as certain

trumpet and sax players will play swift staccato

notes, each one perfect, lighting the minds,

imaginations, and hearts of listeners who

have no idea how such perfection is achieved,

knowing only that life will never be this perfect

again, just as the children chasing the fireflies

will never again be so filled with joy as this

moment when time stops and all is wild surmise

about this moment and the next and the next;

the perfection of visual and sonic beauty remains

forever beyond understanding, no matter how many

tomes seek to explain; yet heart, mind, memory,

and imagination embrace both with the fervor

with which we cling to the debris left by a departed parent.

Somehow when I remember fireflies, departed musical

geniuses, and vanished friends and relatives, I hear

the anguished beauty of Miles Davis navigating the heartrending

currents of Concierto de Aranjuez, as fireflies navigate

evening breezes, as great horn players fly, float, and dance

with ease through difficult passages, and we, one and all,

are blown here and there, always seeking beauty and its

ineffable pain, peace, and liberation from self.

by Michael L. Newell

Mom and Spring

“I want to go outdoors,” she said

We thought she said

Or was it her eyes that said

That spring is the enduring magic of life

We united with fingers entwined

To hold the fairy blossoms being waved to earth

With murmurs of breezes

And painted ethereal by a gentle kiss of the sun

But there is nothing harder to bear than time

Nothing wearier than acceptance

And mom knew___ wide as the skies

Stretched to the seams of the universe

And we knew with tears

In the corners of our eyes

This would be mom’s last spring

by Susandale

……………………..Previously published in Pegasus: Spring 2011, Petals In the Pan Anthology 2014: Hurricane Press

Daddy Got Paid

Inside, Mother was cooking chicken fried steak

And a big mess of greens with cornbread.

She fixed that special meal when

Daddy got paid.

On the radio, Kate Smith finished singing

“When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain”

and Mahalia Jackson made Mother sway

singing “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.”

Outside, I was helping Daddy.

“Here – hold this” my Father said

handing me the wrench

as we lay on our backs

looking up at the bottom of the engine.

The oil ran from my fingers and wrists

down to my elbows

and then my shirt.

“You’re a good helper,” he said.

And even now, when I reach toward heaven,

I can still feel the oil

just below my elbows

searching for the little boy

who still remembers the day

he knew his Father loved him.

by Robert Harris

Father and Son, by Paul Daniels

No Bottom

………………………………for Philip Levine

My dad loved Arky Vaughan

the Pirate shortstop who died too soon

drowned on a fishing trip in California

the lake so deep it had no bottom

and Paul Waner

who wanted a clean 3,000th hit

not a muffed line drive

he asked the official scorer to take it back

and who

when asked if a whiskey flask

in the dugout was his answered

is it full?

if so it’s not mine—

still hit 191 triples

had a lifetime batting average of .333

neither man would own a computer

or a cell phone

or tweet

or post images on Instagram or Facebook

but they had followers

crossing the Ohio black as the River Styx

tens of thousands of coal miners and mill workers

the color of mud

the color of steel

the color of tears

while the city burned itself each summer

the fires so deep they had no bottom

by John Stupp

Himself

eighty a weighty number

to assign to one who is

my father eighty that is OLD

my old man isn’t old

OLD no way

yet he denies

nothing the number

merely a number

not a sentence definition

limitation or accusation

he is his thoughts passions

daily activities love for Peggy

the children grandchildren

rivers mountains oceans

cities towns he has known

and shared with family

he is not the jobs he has done

he is the people he has helped

shaped nurtured whether home

or at work he is the man who fixes

transmissions changes tires puts in

new brakes makes stubborn washing

machines work keeps bicycles on

the road bandages skinned knees

installs electrical wiring whittles

toys builds storage sheds creates

pictures using the computer an “old”

man using a young technology

with skill and passion to shape

a multigenerational family gallery

from a Cape Cod lobster smack

to a WW II bomber from an aircraft

carrier in the Pacific to helicopters

over the Atlantic from Lockheed

to small farming communities where

retiring school janitors sought his advice

he has served others in retirement

he has taught reading to small children

worked on city planning boards

kept his house repaired and in order

he is an oak with long branches which shelter

me even when ten thousand miles apart

by Michael L. Newell

……………………………..Previously published in A Long Time Traveling (Four-Sep Publications, 2004)

My Father

He was a mountain of few

words

a river flowing through the

house, mostly out.

Conversations were awkward

creating uncomfortable moments,

too many to count.

His love was his work

a place he escaped to without

guilt of leaving those behind,

considering it his duty;

I knew he would rather be somewhere

else.

He grew old without saying much

about it,

slowing his schedule but not around

the house.

He became ill.

I visited him during the

final stages

remembering various

events and his time in the Army.

I prayed with him each time

offering support.

He passed early

one morning.

I would love to hear

him say my name

one more time.

by Roger Singer

That Hand Which Was Never Withdrawn

………………………………………………………….(Abu Dhabi, 1991)

Night torn apart, my mother storming out the trailer,

my father trying to comfort four terrified children

who blamed him — not understanding poverty maims

even the kindest hearts. Eventually my mother returned

and my parents clung, each to the other, for hours.

I, ten, cursed my father till I slept.

Next day after school my father waited

with the old Willy’s jeep to pick me up. I cursed

him again, slapped away his encircling arm. Minutes of silence.

“We must talk sooner or later.” His voice

was barely audible. “I hate you,” I said. “I hate you

and will never talk to you again.” I glanced at him:

his face caved in, his eyes lost down the country road.

His voice floated up from some deep cavern or well

where people go when pain is too great for daylight.

“Michael, you will be my son for years. No matter

what you say or do, you will always be my son.

And I love you.” I looked out the window in disgust.

Thirty-six years later and fifteen thousand miles from home,

I stare at the rare sight of rain falling

on the sands of Abu Dhabi.

Next door parents and children scream in Arabic

and the universal language of pain. I reach

for that hand which was never withdrawn. I find

only damp air and oceans between us.

.

by Michael L. Newell

………………………Previously published in A Stranger to the Land (Garden Street Press, 1997)

The Projector

Upon the old film projector

my father once treasured,

a few revolutions remain,

moaning as it casts

paltry images of black and white

upon the portable screen,

enabling us to visit a bygone era.

Rapt, we stare at the curdled frames

of lost memories, departed parents

and us, their offspring,

squinting at our younger selves,

we frolic under the glow

of ancient lights,

carefree lunges beneath

the cold water sprinkler

that emanated from rusty faucets

attached to a three-decker abode,

the summers unfaltering,

we gathered, smaller, more flexible,

clowning, our parents, so young,

no wrinkles, more hair,

happy and healthy,

all of us summoned

for a group pose

by the off-screen director.

How silently time runs its course,

with strange, peculiar hints

if the changes are noted.

We yearn to climb back,

recapture innocence and joyfulness

the calm, silver light exudes.

Then it ends, the old reel flapping,

the brief nostalgic rekindling

has also run its course.

by Michael Keshigian

The Lines On the Back of the Hand

glancing down, surprised somehow

lines had formed there

on the back of the hand

looking now like my father’s.

he once said

“I remember everything

just like it happened a week ago …

it’s so clear, how it was at eighteen

living on my parents’ farm.

yet it’s so strange

that some recent things

seem so far away.”

raising himself at the end

when he could no longer speak

he waved

that same hand to me:

drawing in the air a knowledge

only old men know

that final lineage traced onward

linking my hand with his …

.

by Alan Yount

………………….Previously published by Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society. (academic journal). New series no. 5. Oct. 1996.

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who currently lives on the Oregon coast after living abroad for many years. His most recent book is Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge from Bellowing Ark Press in Seattle.

Michael Keshigian’s eleventh poetry collection, Inexplicable was released in November, 2016 by Black Poppy Review. Other published books and chapbooks:Beyond,Dark Edges,Eagle’s Perch,Wildflowers,Jazz Face, Warm Summer Memories, Silent Poems, Seeking Solace, Dwindling Knight, Translucent View. Published in numerous national and international journals, he is a 6- time Pushcart Prize and 2-time Best Of The Net nominee. His poetry cycle,Lunar Images, set for Clarinet, Piano, Narrator, was premiered at Del Mar College in Texas. Subsequent performances occurred in Boston (Berklee College) and Moleto, Italy. .Winter Moon, a poem set for Soprano and Piano, premiered in Boston.…(michaelkeshigian.com).

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, and Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces from languageandculture.org has been on the internet. Bending the Spaces of Time from Barometric Pressure is on the internet now.



Aurora M. Lewis is a retiree. In her 50’s she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with honors from UCLA. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by.The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, Jerry Jazz Musician, and The Blue Nib, to name only a few. Aurora’s poetry was nominated by Gemini Magazine in 2010 for Best of the Net and a Pushcart Prize in 2011. The Literary Hatchet has nominated her for the current Pushcart Prize.

Patricia Carragon’s recent publications include Bear Creek Haiku, First Literary Review-East, A Gathering of the Tribes, The Café Review, Muddy River Poetry Review, Poetrybay, and Krytyka Literacka. Her latest books are The Cupcake Chronicles (Poets Wear Prada) and Innocence (Finishing Line Press). Patricia hosts the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. She is an executive editor for Home Planet News Online.

Robert O. Harris, Jr. teaches at the University of North Texas at Dallas where he serves as the Director of the First Year Writing Program. His recent poetry has appeared in Space and Time and Jerry Jazz Musician. His commentary about unpublished poetry of Tennessee Williams has appeared in The Southwest Review. His essay “Charles and Robert: A Literary Friendship” was published by the DeGolyer Library at Southern Methodist University.

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for many years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

Alan Yount, 71, has written and published poetry for over 50 years. His many poems have appeared over the years in publications such as WestWard Quarterly (where he was invited to be the Featured Writer and Poet for the summer, 2018 issue), Big Scream, Green’s Magazine (Canada), Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society (academic journal), Wind, Legend, Roanoke Review, Tidepool, Art Centering Magazine (Zen Center of Hawaii), Wormwood Review, Palo Alto Review, Barefoot Grass Journal, Frontier: Custom & Archetype, Modern Haiku, and The Pegasus Review.

He has been in three anthologies: Passionate Hearts (New World Library), Sunflowers and Locomotives: Songs for Allen Ginsberg (published by Nada Press and the poet David Cope). Alan was one of 31 poets along with Gary Snyder and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. The third anthology was The Chrysalis Reader.

Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

