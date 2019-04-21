“Lazarus” — a poem by Erren Kelly

painting by Paul Meijering

Lazarus

I only rose after I heard the horn

Good Mary gave up

On me

But my soul only knows the

Song Miles sings

He made it with notes

Black as field hollers

And blue like a woman’s

Tears

Gabriel was no slouch

But not even he could

Match Miles’ muted moan

He played bluer than the

Day Christ fell

I heard the muted shout

And rose from reverie

I only rose after I heard the horn

Like Christ, I found peace in

The sounds rolling off the

Sea, but it wasn’t a Shepherd

It was Miles’ horn, leading me

Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.

Miles Davis plays “Blue in Green”

