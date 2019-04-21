.
Lazarus
I only rose after I heard the horn
Good Mary gave up
On me
But my soul only knows the
Song Miles sings
He made it with notes
Black as field hollers
And blue like a woman’s
Tears
Gabriel was no slouch
But not even he could
Match Miles’ muted moan
He played bluer than the
Day Christ fell
I heard the muted shout
And rose from reverie
I only rose after I heard the horn
Like Christ, I found peace in
The sounds rolling off the
Sea, but it wasn’t a Shepherd
It was Miles’ horn, leading me
___
Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.
Miles Davis plays “Blue in Green”
2 comments on ““Lazarus” — a poem by Erren Kelly”
Powerful poem. First rate in theme, technique, and vision. Erren Kelly consistently delivers the goods. The painting of Miles, by the way, is remarkable, an excellent choice to accompany Mr. Kelly’s fine poem.
That’s nice Erren!