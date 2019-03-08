“SAY WHAT!: A Geriatric Proposal” – a short film by Aaron Weinstein

March 8th, 2019

The short film follows the story of a young jazz musician who attempts to survive aggressive grannies and other terrifying beasts at a post-concert reception. “Say What!” features voice acting from Tony-nominee Charles Busch, original artwork by iconic American illustrator, Bob Ziering, and music performed by top New York’s jazz musicians including guitar legend, Bucky Pizzarelli.

Called “the Groucho of the violin” by Tony Bennett and “a perfect musician” by Bucky Pizzarelli, Aaron Weinstein “is rapidly establishing  himself as one of his instrument’s rare jazz masters.”  (Don Heckman, International Review of Music). Aaron has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Blue Note, and abroad at jazz festivals in England, France, Iceland, Israel, and Switzerland and has worked with jazz icons including: Les Paul, Bucky Pizzarelli, Dick Hyman, Dave Frishberg, Jon Hendricks, and Annie Ross. He has written arrangements for vocalists including Christine Ebersole and Linda Lavin. Additionally, Aaron is a respected mandolinist, widely regarded as one of the instrument’s leading exponents in the jazz idiom and author of the best-selling Jazz mandolin book, Mandolin Chord Melody System from Mel Bay Publications.

https://www.facebook.com/AaronWeinsteinMusic

https://www.instagram.com/aaronjweinstein/

