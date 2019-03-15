“Miles” — a poem by Susandale

photo Francis Wolff, 1954

Miles

In five notes

…all the sadness of life

A pause___

long enough

…for another sorrow

………to slip in

And then___ a note so piercing,

…it hurts

by Susandale

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on .WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, .and .Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from .Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces. from. languageandculture.org .has been on the Internet.. Bending the Spaces of Time .from. Barometric Pressure is on the Internet now.

