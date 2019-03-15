.
.
.
.
Miles
In five notes
…all the sadness of life
A pause___
long enough
…for another sorrow
………to slip in
And then___ a note so piercing,
…it hurts
.
by Susandale
.
.
___
.
.
.
Susandale’s poems and fiction are on .WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, .and .Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from .Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces. from. languageandculture.org .has been on the Internet.. Bending the Spaces of Time .from. Barometric Pressure is on the Internet now.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Tags: jazz poetry, miles davis, poetry, Susandale
3 comments on ““Miles” — a poem by Susandale”
Susandale-
You catch Miles just right. 50’s and 60’s Miles especially. Bravo!
John
Fine poem — its sparse language effectively mirrors many of the solos of Miles Davis, especially his work in the late 1950s and early 1960s. You have achieved a stark beauty of your own in this poem.
thank-you, Michael and John for your kind words