“Lamentation in Minor Blues” — a poem by Douglas Malan

Lamentation in Minor Blues

I intended to be up there – way up there –

Vermont, perhaps,

playing jazz

into the blue

predawn hours

sipping something strong.

I intended to be up there,

wrapped in meditative comfort

surrounded by walls of circles

possessing hot magic

in vinyl grooves and laser disc pockets.

I intended to be up there,

the metronome wooden clock

marked the rhythmic electric flow

and ancient pines caked with snow

welcomed another midnight dusting

of slow acoustic grace.

I intended to be up there,

watching from the window

speaking only when necessary

in low, liquid tones

to no one, or everybody,

all of them unseen

from my den.

I intended to be up there,

but know the velvet night

never lasts

and the sharp light changes me

agitates, enervates, misappropriates

pulls me out as I give in.

I intended to be up there,

but never went.

by Douglas Malan

_____

Douglas S. Malan is a writer with roots in the sprawling Illinois countryside and mellow Tennessee outskirts, currently living in southern New England. Find him at www.douglasmalan.com

