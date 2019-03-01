“Lamentation in Minor Blues” — a poem by Douglas Malan

.
.
.
.
Lamentation in Minor Blues
I intended to be up there – way up there –
Vermont, perhaps,
playing jazz
into the blue
predawn hours
sipping something strong.
I intended to be up there,
wrapped in meditative comfort
surrounded by walls of circles
possessing hot magic
in vinyl grooves and laser disc pockets.
I intended to be up there,
the metronome wooden clock
marked the rhythmic electric flow
and ancient pines caked with snow
welcomed another midnight dusting
of slow acoustic grace.
I intended to be up there,
watching from the window
speaking only when necessary
in low, liquid tones
to no one, or everybody,
all of them unseen
from my den.
I intended to be up there,
but know the velvet night
never lasts
and the sharp light changes me
agitates, enervates, misappropriates
pulls me out as I give in.
I intended to be up there,
but never went.
.
by Douglas Malan
.
.
_____
.
.
Douglas S. Malan is a writer with roots in the sprawling Illinois countryside and mellow Tennessee outskirts, currently living in southern New England. Find him at www.douglasmalan.com
.
.
.