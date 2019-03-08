“King Louis en le toilette” — a poem (and collage) by Steven Dalachinsky

.
.
.
.
King Louis en le toilette
in the toilette
in front of gate 73
Louis Armstrong sings & plays
i can’t see him but i know he’s here
he’s soloing
i’m pissing
flushing
washing my hands
awaiting my flight which has been delayed 4 hrs.
Louis sings & plays
the bottom
the middle
the top
he makes his entrance as i make mine
& i discover & rediscover something that
has long been forgotten
left here
to sing & play for us
in the men’s room
like a film script
with no beginning or end
& when i leave the toilet he’ll still
be in there
as funny tender & profound as
ever
i can see his face those eyes
his hand raising the trumpet to his lips
playing his solo as others piss & shit &
flush & wash
but this does not cheer me up or
make me feel more useful or
fill any gaps in my life
nor alter my vision of things
yet @ the same time despite myself
it is both strange & pleasing to know he’s in there
it even comforts & encourages me a little
tho it angers me a lot
& for a minute or maybe an
eternity
it makes my heart my “SOUL”
feel like a
…………………………….Duty Free Shop
.
.
_____
.
.
.
Steve Dalachinsky is a New York downtown poet. He is active in the poetry, music, art, and free jazz scene. Dalachinsky’s main influences are the Beats, William Blake, The Odyssey, obsession, socio-political angst, human disappointment, music (especially Jazz), and visual art with leanings toward abstraction. Dalachinsky’s books include A Superintendent’s Eyes (Hozomeen Press 2000), his PEN Award Winning book The Final Nite & Other Poems: Complete Notes From A Charles Gayle Notebook 1987-2006 (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2006), a compendium of poetry written while watching saxophonist Charles Gayle perform throughout New York City in that time period, and Logos and Language, co-authored with pianist Matthew Shipp (RogueArt 2008) and Reaching Into The Unknown, a collaboration with French photographer Jacques Bisceglia (RogueArt 2009).
.
For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page.
.
*
.
.
Steve Dalachinsky has created many collages in honor of jazz music and musicians, as well as countless others that are not music-themed. Select collages (accompanied by his poetry) will be published in ensuing issues of Jerry Jazz Musician.
These collages are for sale (and are inexpensive). If you wish to inquire about their availability, you can contact Steve via email at skyplums@juno.com
.
.