“King Louis en le toilette” — a poem (and collage) by Steven Dalachinsky

King Louis en le toilette

in the toilette

in front of gate 73

Louis Armstrong sings & plays

i can’t see him but i know he’s here

he’s soloing

i’m pissing

flushing

washing my hands

awaiting my flight which has been delayed 4 hrs.

Louis sings & plays

the bottom

the middle

the top

he makes his entrance as i make mine

& i discover & rediscover something that

has long been forgotten

left here

to sing & play for us

in the men’s room

like a film script

with no beginning or end

& when i leave the toilet he’ll still

be in there

as funny tender & profound as

ever

i can see his face those eyes

his hand raising the trumpet to his lips

playing his solo as others piss & shit &

flush & wash

but this does not cheer me up or

make me feel more useful or

fill any gaps in my life

nor alter my vision of things

yet @ the same time despite myself

it is both strange & pleasing to know he’s in there

it even comforts & encourages me a little

tho it angers me a lot

& for a minute or maybe an

eternity

it makes my heart my “SOUL”

feel like a

…………………………….Duty Free Shop

Steve Dalachinsky is a New York downtown poet. He is active in the poetry, music, art, and free jazz scene. Dalachinsky’s main influences are the Beats, William Blake, The Odyssey, obsession, socio-political angst, human disappointment, music (especially Jazz), and visual art with leanings toward abstraction. Dalachinsky’s books include A Superintendent’s Eyes (Hozomeen Press 2000), his PEN Award Winning book The Final Nite & Other Poems: Complete Notes From A Charles Gayle Notebook 1987-2006 (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2006), a compendium of poetry written while watching saxophonist Charles Gayle perform throughout New York City in that time period, and Logos and Language, co-authored with pianist Matthew Shipp (RogueArt 2008) and Reaching Into The Unknown, a collaboration with French photographer Jacques Bisceglia (RogueArt 2009).

For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page.

Steve Dalachinsky has created many collages in honor of jazz music and musicians, as well as countless others that are not music-themed. Select collages (accompanied by his poetry) will be published in ensuing issues of Jerry Jazz Musician.

These collages are for sale (and are inexpensive). If you wish to inquire about their availability, you can contact Steve via email at skyplums@juno.com

