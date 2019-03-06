Bob Hecht’s “Joys of Jazz” – Vol. 4

Award winning radio producer and host Bob Hecht shares his love of jazz through his podcasts on his site “The Joys of Jazz.”

In this edition, he tells two stories:

“Paul Desmond, Original”

There weren’t many alto players back in the late forties and early fifties who didn’t attempt to sound like Charlie Parker—his influence, on all jazz instruments in fact, was so pervasive that few could escape his gravitational pull. One notable exception was alto man Paul Desmond, who eschewed Bird’s hard-biting virtuosic style for a lighter, more relaxed approach, marked by a highly lyrical melodicism. In this episode Bob Hecht explores a jazzman who went his own way and left a legacy of some of the most beautiful solos in jazz history.

“Farmer’s Art”

Art Farmer was one of the jazz world’s all-time great trumpet and flugelhorn players, and one of its most lyrical. In this episode Bob Hecht talks with the noted flugelhorn player Dmitri Matheny about Farmer, who for many years was his mentor and main inspiration.

In Volume 3 of “The Joys of Jazz,” Bob told three stories:

“Beatle Jazz,” which explores the history of the love-hate relationship of the jazz world and the Beatles. Bob traces the evolution of the Beatles’ initial, devastating impact on jazz, to the present day when their music is ubiquitous, and revered.

“Sophisticated Lady,” one of Duke Ellington’s most famous compositions, actually had its genesis in two of his band members’ original musical ideas. In this podcast Bob explores whether Duke’s greatest genius wasn’t perhaps more that of a collaborator than a composer.

“My Funny Valentine,” in some ways an unlikely song to have endured since the 1930’s… it is a rather atypical love song, imbued as it is with the rich irony and whimsy of its creative lyricist, Lorenz Hart. In this podcast, Bob celebrates the popularity and longevity of this ubiquitous Rodgers & Hart standard.

Bob Hecht’s love of jazz music has, as he writes on his website,. The Joys of Jazz, “sustained” him for over seven decades. As a former prominent jazz radio host, writer, producer, and film editor, he is uniquely qualified to tell the abundant history of jazz — and his personal experiences with it — in rich, polished and entertaining podcasts that are wonderfully rewarding.

His work will periodically appear on the pages of Jerry Jazz Musician, for which we are grateful. For complete listings of available programs, and to subscribe to his podcast series, we encourage you to visit his website.

