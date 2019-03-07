“Aptly, Chet Baker” – a poem by Anggo Genorga

Aptly, Chet Baker

On a couple of days, stretched that to a week, yeah,

that’s how you gonna be.

Akin to the ravaged beauty

that serenaded jazz clubs in late 70’s France.

Lost enamel bones, a passage way up front open sesame

to air, perhaps, even spit.

Same when he played the trumpet

just like you now when you talk speed crazee

Anggo Genorga is from the Philippines and works as a manager of a local band called Wonder Woman’s Electric Bra. Recent writings can be found at Horror Sleaze Trash, Devote, Duane’s Poetree, Outlaw Poetry Network, Paper And Ink Zine, Red Flag Poetry, In Between Hangovers, Dubai Poetics, The Odd Magazine and Walking Is Still Honest Poetry Press. Also at Empty Mirror, Mad Swirl, Guide To Kulchur Creative Journal, Silver Birch Press Bukowski Anthology and Verses Typhoon Yolanda, a book for benefit published by Meritage Press and the now defunct The Screech Owl and Dead Snakes.

