A collection of jazz poetry — March, 2019 edition

.

.

“Old Age,” by Mickey Allan (1977)

.

“It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.”

― Andy Rooney

.

___

.

.

I am turning 65 this month.

Wow. That’s an interesting number to type. Go ahead…Try it.

“65.”

“Sixty-five.”

It feels like a pretty big number, however, my hunch is that there are folks reading this who have already typed it, and have lived to type bigger, more imposing numbers. They may even look at “65” as a puny number.

Is 65 old age? I don’t feel. “old.”

So let’s agree, for now, that 65 is not quite .old age, but it is .one of those “in-between places.” It is an age that causes great reflection, a call to better appreciate the glories of the world and our special people within it, and, as best we can, gracefully embrace a narrowing known (and unknown) future.

Many of the poems in this March, 2019 collection – 20 poems from 18 poets – were chosen to speak to the reflection this “in-between place” provokes in me, on this day.

Thanks to our many gifted and fine contributing poets, and thanks to our readers.

Oh, and thank God (but mostly L.B.J.) for Medicare.

.

.

.

________

.

.

.

“Jazz Man at Piano,” by Romare Bearden, c. 1975

.

.

.

A Blurry Friday

A conversation with the Future,

always seems to wander.

I’m at a table with conceptual royalty,

sitting next to Freedom.

Innovation’s at the end seat,

pouring the drinks.

It’s a staggering journey,

full of laughter and foolishness.

Enlightenment seems an unlikely goal,

after the third round,

but the stories continue.

They’re doing brisk business tonight.

On stage the quartet is quietly percolating,

inching their way through

“Things Ain’t What They Used to Be”,

a sentiment we can all relate to.

The evening itself puts its feet up,

takes a swig, and recalls

the afternoons from years ago.

Even the Future wants to talk about the past,

Freedom’s content to listen,

and Innovation’s stuck in the same old rut.

It doesn’t seem right to think about tomorrow.

That’s miles away from now,

and nobody wants to leave.

Yesterday has his arms around us all.

The embrace of memory,

shared among friends,

like weightless baggage,

we carry together,

across the years.

.

by Freddington

.

.

___

.

.

Poets Row

Scattered scat in 6/8 time, matter’s not on the B street line,

Tattered threads, tortured minds, no one really knows,

Back on Poet’s Row.

.

Straight on fire, heat of night,

shattered glass, in the street fight,

Wood shed rights, NY Times,

No where to go but Poet’s Row. Woah.

.

Jim- Tracks- Heart attacks

Just the facts, rented room.

They blow their stacks, nothing to show,

going back to what I know, playing my songs

Poet’s Row.

.

Voices sing a melody,

Bells ring out a harmony,

No backs, no shoes, no rhythm, no blues,

Coming back to what I know, just playing my guitar

on Poet’s Row.

.

by Richard Beattie

.

.

___

.

.

Froggy Went A-Courting

Haverfordwest folk club, 1965

The club had characters and balladeers,

satiric tilts and big vibrato chords,

our chairman Pete, a northern ballad man,

and Spike, composer, weaving yarn-made songs

of dreams and depths and drifts and dying falls.

We also had a lanky lad from Roch

who came one week in three, strummed fun,

and roistered us his Froggy song each time:

Old Froggy went a-courtin’, he did ride.

Mmm hmm. Mmm hmm.

And we had Dylan, Baez, poetry.

The times were changing fast. We too. We too.

We travelled with the times’ extravagance.

Some folk, some blues, the Froggy song. Mmm hmm.

We postured certainly, pub socialists,

who sang ideals and ballad-strumming days.

I think of all that hasn’t happened since

but still regret no whit. We had a club

with characters and chords and talking blues,

where folk was song was youth was hope. Mmm hmm.

.

First appeared in Snakeskin (UK)

.

by Robert Nisbet

.

.

___

.

.

That’s My Beat

The air filled fat on jazz

dripping from the sides

falling like autumn leaves

being blown

by the winds of hands

clapping with

tumble and turning

running over

fast like engines roaring

purring strong pushing thick

like rocks rolling uphill

for the worshipers

of music living

breathing in the message

where it grows

branched and broad

spreading alive with

every beat

.

by Roger Singer

.

.

___

.

.

At the Back Room (I tell you, it wasn’t the booze)

.

It had been awhile

And so I brought my wife,

Her first time in the US

Her first time at a jazz club in Chicago

And there we were right up close,

And I don’t know who was playing

Or what they were playing

But, man, they were good,

And they got it going on and all of a sudden

I mean all of a sudden, the drummer lost his kit,

I’m not kiddin’ ya man, the drummer lost his kit,

Boom, right off the stage, I kid you not,

It fell off the small stage and into the audience

But the song wasn’t done and he wasn’t done

So he kept on playing with whatever he could tap on

Floor, knee, imaginary air kit, whatever,

Whatever could or might make some sound

Nobody blinked an eye till the end

When the silence snapped us out of it and then applause

I guess you could say we were all

Hypnotized. Mesmerized. Wide eyed and awed

We all sure did enjoy that ride.

.

by Dan Franch

.

.

___

.

.

for Miles Davis

(the Voodoo Ran You Down)

so what

so you left with him on the sorcerer’s train

freddie limping down a side street

weeping thru his specks & rabbit grin

these 7 steps on a quiet night lead you silently up the road ahead

in the sky black beauty kind of round about

in a green haze

remember when the living was easy & not so easy

when life wasn’t worth a plugged nickel or was it

weirdo always on the fringe cookin up a bitch’s brew in the cauldron

steamin relaxin workin diggin walkin tuning up

bluing in an old flame on a paper moon & launching the birth of the cool

there’ll be plenty more blowing tomorrow more conceptions compulsions

enigmas

paraphenalia

it never entered my mind that you’d just take off

gone great hero of my youth

godchild dreaming the serpent’s tooth

never thought yesterday would come so soon

would ever come really hard on the fast track in your own sweet way

painter of deceptions awake all the time

don’t blame me if i can’t accept you’re gone

you were it thru madness & gladness

smiling footprints sanctuary & limbo on the other car to oblivion

the other direction in my ascent & dance from the street

i thought about you all the time

& if i were a bell i’d RING as i’d follow you

someone who arrived out of nowhere like autumn leaves

a mooche

a milestone in history

a rich country son

a black comedy full of stuff

the ultimate prince of darkness

orbiting my life always agitated & loaded with ESP

won’t you please come home WATER BOY so near so far

Miles

once upon a summertime when spring was here

my lament rose as my ship waited

this is the meaning of NO BLUES

as nefertitti & the other maidens languish

in your embrace & the boxers wait for you to GO

& there is here where you are not gone here

the seed you are here where there is

NO YOU.

.

by Steve Dalachinsky

.

.

___

.

.

Undress Rehearsal

……………………..after Sharon Olds

.

All of us

hold our instruments

gingerly

it’s our Jazz at Massey Hall moment

once a year

at a nudist colony

near the Ohio state line

I’ll be Bird

you be Dizzy

a May night

in an open hall

of only tennis shoes and warm cicadas

with

alto trumpet trombone vibes guitar bass and drums

plus wives and girlfriends

who fight to hear

the tired choruses

or strain to see American flesh in abundance—

but appearances lie

that the goateed boppers knew

even back then

the first rule of jazz

it’s not the shape of a line that matters

not the bunch of notes hung like wash

after all and then erased

you have to start and finish together

note for note

trumpet and alto

the naked brass and reed

that’s how you get to Carnegie Hall

be a dragonfly tapping out Morse Code

on the bandstand

or

blow now as thou wilt be blown

.

by John Stupp

.

.

___

.

.

Coltrane’s Joy

a love supreme

a love supreme

a love supreme

she’s in my dream

she’s in my dream

she’s in my dream

a love supreme

a love supreme

a love supreme

what can it mean

what can it mean

what can it mean

a love supreme

a love supreme

a love supreme

that lasting gleam

that lasting gleam

that lasting gleam

a love supreme

a love supreme

a love supreme

.

In Ed Coletti’s collection Apollo Blue’s Harp And The God Of Song February 2019 McCaa Books, Santa Rosa, CA

by Ed Coletti

.

.

___

.

.

Moving to the Groove

She was swayback way back

much too cool

………………………………………………………………..slipping and sliding

………………………………………………………………..moving to the groove

She was hip hop can’t stop

busting a move

………………………………………………………………..slipping and sliding

………………………………………………………………..moving to the groove

She said get down don’t frown

let your hips bloom

………………………………………………………………..slipping and sliding

………………………………………………………………..moving to the groove

She said come here don’t fear

there’s lots of room

………………………………………………………………..slipping and sliding

………………………………………………………………..moving to the groove

Time went past quite fast

I learned a new tune

………………………………………………………………..slipping and sliding

………………………………………………………………..moving to the groove

Years passed nothing lasts

gone too soon

………………………………………………………………..slipping and sliding

………………………………………………………………..moving to the groove

She left I’m bereft

wanting to be

………………………………………………………………..slipping and sliding

………………………………………………………………..moving to the groove

In memory’s halls she bops

never stopping

………………………………………………………………..slipping and sliding

………………………………………………………………..moving to the groove

.

by Michael L. Newell

.

.

___

.

.

Misty

From her perch

above the human drama,

Misty, the cream-colored cat,

washed her paws clean.

She knew her way around

her master’s apartment.

Her kitten days,

faded like the album cover

by the turntable.

Ella Fitzgerald sang

the cat’s namesake’s song.

Seduction

for her master’s friend,

still irritable on the chaise lounge.

Whenever mad,

she’d kick off her pumps—

her right foot would cross her left.

After another glass

of Chardonnay,

she asked

about his thousand violins

and why his hello

no longer sounded sweet?

He poured himself

another glass of wine,

lost in words

that lost their meaning.

She took her hat and gloves,

said a swift goodbye.

The cat ran to the closed door,

encircled her master’s legs.

His eyes,

too misty to notice.

.

by Patricia Carragon

.

.

___

.

.

You Can’t Be in Heaven and on Earth at the Same Time

was how Sonny Rollins once described

wood-shedding on the Williamsburg,

neighborly complaints

leaving him to practice

on the bridge’s deck, stretching

his breath at all hours

until sturdy notes took bloom,

strident enough to serenade

cars changing lanes, the honking

seasons turning his stage hiatus

into years of playing

for many-weathered skies.

Arriving on the heels of Ornette’s

new sound, Rollins declared

his return with The Bridge,

the last cassette I’d buy

before dropping

out of college,

it’s “God Bless the Child,”

never failing to cue

an image of my skinny pal,

Stoner Bob, camped

below that underpass,

near the jail,

his rocky nook bearing

tents, torn sleeping bags

and the tags of local

wild-style legends, bent

yard-high script reading

like a code of Krylon pastels.

Then last week, a ragtag

drum-line jamming

under a yellow span had me

longing for the impossible–

a brass winged solo calling out,

far above us all.

originally published in Poet Lore

.

by Fred Shaw

.

.

___

.

.

Music for Men Over Fifty

.

1.

.

I look for my pajamas, slip them over

my swollen ankles, over my rash salved

with steroid cream, my skin starting to thin,

starting to sag and fold like crepe streamers.

Lame, I am deaf to being enabled, hammering

to pieces my Phonak hearing aids with my right brace.

2.

.

This morning, I wake to music from the Acoustic Research clock radio.

Music I’ve loved since I was old enough to love the way a woman moves

in front of the mirror when she thinks I’m not looking. I’m always looking,

disconcerting my wife who feels the same way about her belly as I do

about mine, but in a more feminine way, or so I’d like to think.

We smile at each other in the glass, side by side, love a hardship

we endure.

3.

.

How to praise your children who leave us alone to love

on this Saturday night, the Acoustic Research radio playing

the songs accompanying us to Chicago. Remember me happy

in a cab, jazz at the Green Mill, the Beetle back in the hotel parking lot.

Roll with me honey, in your dreams

roll me, honey, in your dreams.

True, it’s been awhile, and longer than I would want

but there are so many excuses, so many reasons

I choose to sleep. Not enough blood in the old

pecker so many nights. You prefer love in the dark

Roll with me honey, in your dreams

roll me, honey, in your dreams.

4.

.

I am early to rise in the morning, just not convincing

in the light. We hold on to what we love, often enough

each other, when we can see past our own mistakes,

finding what it was that took us down the I-94.

Roll with me honey, in your dreams

roll me, honey, in your dreams.

.

by Victor Enns

.

.

___

.

.

Reunion

The couple slow dancing near the old stone fireplace

sways in time to the breeze coming through the cracks

of the windows all around the hotel dance floor

and to the quintet playing some half-forgotten ballad

that elicits a gentle melancholy making the two cling

to one another more and more closely in a clumsy loving waltz.

Subtle guitar, mournful horns, restrained bass and drums

blend with wind’s whisper to highlight the couple’s murmurs,

as they seek confirmation of present, past,

and possible future in music and one another’s arms.

.

by Michael L. Newell

.

.

___

.

.

Common Prayer, Sutro Heights

.

Winds wave and sway

cypresses, whisper

matins.

.

Streetcar clangor and iron

…….rumble

are carillon and organ bass,

an Angelus.

.

A hush of surf

hums vespers.

.

All this will or was

perhaps.

.

by John Briscoe

.

.

___

.

.

A Knapsack Filled With Ghosts and Dreams: 2018

In the gloomy gray

of some autumn day

The lone whistle of a train

carries down the tracks

the end of a season, sunny and sure

And in the silence

Of one season burying another

comes a pathos so bittersweet

We hear it, as a plea

hear it in the treetops back of the woods

A presence slowly walking

No hurry – last trip

down a dirt road

We thought we heard rustling

within the crops that stretch across the Midwest

but the fields are harvested long now

left behind, only stubbles and sticks

But sad to leave

carrying a knapsack filled

with ghosts and dreams.

Barely a flicker of light remained

when once the bright compass of his being

filled sun-ups with expectancy

and sundown

with gaudy ribbons across the skies

Waved goodbye when walking across Washington State

Then Nevada

Felt fires at his back

Across California

a-flame too: No water to put out the blazes

No water to nourish the golden hills

Bees dying: skeletons of trees in Colorado

Floods in Texas

And in New York, he was stopped by the boys in blue

and put down in a stranglehold

to know for certain it was time

for a last odyssey across the earth

While glaciers melted.

A final journey through

the city of lights and the cafes where car bombs exploded

Across Africa,

dancing the famine,

drought, and genocide

Walking with Syrian refugees

towards the sea

While remembering when first coming ashore

In a rhapsody of fire and comets

Planets shooting through the skies

And stars like diamonds

splintering the universe.

Waters warmer now

and churning with hurricanes,

Tipping with overcrowded boats

Typhoons naked

spinning their requiems

out to sea

Riding the high tides of eternity,

Swimming out

Leaving behind a lost and vengeful earth

and skies forked with fires

A final farewell then

Before down

___ to under the waters

From whence he came

And going with it

his knapsack filled with ghosts and dreams.

.

by Susandale

.

.

___

.

.

Time’s Passage

…………(for Herb Ellis and Joe Pass)

In living room corner, an old guitar

strummed by wind

hums jazz chords through window cracks

and sings endlessly

through fissures of memory

with a melancholy beauty.

So too vanishing years haunt the mind

much like a full moon slowly fading,

its faint outline whispering remember me,

remember me, remember. Once heard,

jazz guitars softly sing in mind’s recesses

for a lifetime, tunes without end.

.

by Michael L. Newell

.

.

___

.

.

Jaco

Jaco

You’re 5,000 light years from Birdland now

Hell, you’re long gone uptight years from this earth

just like you were 5,000 light years ahead of us

and the vast majority of musicians

while you lived.

But hey,

you’re still preachin’ the rhythm

and teachin’ it to us

as I hope you always will.

God bless you, Jaco

and if you see him out where you are,

give my regards to Jozy.

.

by R. Bremner

.

.

___

.

.

For My Friend, Gone Fifteen Years

.

…………………..“On May 5, 2019 … Dennis Dallman.”

.

you played piano.

I played upright bass.

.

for the fun of it and friendship,

we had nicknames.

.

you were … ahmad

(for ahmad jamal).

.

me … mingus

(for charles mingus).

.

as a bond, we never

called ourselves, by anything else.

.

*****

.

after he

was gone

.

I missed that sound so much:

saying “mingus!”

.

I kept calling

his answering machine

.

just to

hear his voice

.

just one last

.

time.

.

by Alan Yount

.

.

___

.

.

The Composition of Air

For Wayne Van Cortlandt Smith, January, 29, 1939 – June 9, 2018

…………………“Did you know the first three notes of…”

…………………………..(What was it?)

…………………“are the same as …?”

.

Why didn’t I pay attention…then?

Capture those motes of precious ‘did you knows?‘

not understanding how important they would be now—

the ache to remember their blessed curiosity,

so acute?

But I didn’t.

But I remember,

these are the kinds of things

only Wayne Smith would know and declare,

as casually or intensely, as he might share

his newly found passion for the periodic tables,

would know how Johann Sebastian

breathed the same measures of air,

centuries before they made their rounds again

to pass through the alveoli of Debussy,

to Bill Evans…and on, and on.

Notes filling the lungs

of those born to make sense

of the myriad juxtapositional possibilities

swarming the universe—

passing the rest of us by on a breeze.

That air, only some of us can divine—

from lungs to brain to heart—

alloted their chosen place,

by chosen fingers, then shared—

became quintessentially Wayne’s notes.

Three, might fill the lungs

of some yet unborn jazz-child

as it gasps its first breath,

hears its first notes.

.

by Lia Di Stefano

.

.

___

.

.

Just Play My Music

Never-mind what the preacher has to say

Play Miles, Seven Steps to Heaven on my

parting day, follow him with Coltrane’s

In a Sentimental Way

Then, Billie’s Good Morning Heartache

and her Ghost of Yesterday, to remember

my broken heart ‘til my dying day

just play my music, best do what I say

Have Nina Simon do a serenade with

Just Say I love Him, I want my send-off

to be one cool-ass jam, include Mississippi

Goddamn and Sinnerman

Last song on my itinerary, Brubeck’s Take Five

and please don’t cry, just play my music as my

good bye

.

by Aurora M. Lewis

.

.

___

.

Freddington works as a shipper/receiver in Toronto, Canada, and has been a lifelong jazz fan ever since he was “corrupted” as a teenager by Charles Mingus’ “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

.

.

___

.

.

.

Richard Beattie is a writer, journalist, composer and lyricist. Beattie grew up in New York where he was in musical theater from an early age. He learned his trade on famous streets; Broadway, Madison Avenue, and Bleeker Street. In 1978, he moved to Poet’s Row in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver, where he thrived while working with artists from jazz bands. He is currently a reporter and news anchor at KVOR in Colorado Springs, and curator for the Library of Creative Harvest.

.

.

___

.

.



.

Robert Nisbet.is a Welsh poet whose work has been published in roughly equal measures in Britain and the USA, in the latter case quite regularly in. San Pedro River Review, Red .River Review. and. Panoply, which made him one of its Editor’s Choice Featured Poets in their Fall 2017 issue

.

.

___

.

.

.

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for many years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”

.

.

___

.

.

.

Dan Franch, who grew up in the Chicagoland area, currently lives and teaches English in Estonia. A former newspaper columnist and co-cartoonist, these days Dan is venturing into the field of coaching, communication and confidence coaching in particular.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Poet/collagist Steve Dalachinsky was born in Brooklyn (1946)

after the last big war and has managed to survive lots of little wars. His book The Final Nite (Ugly Duckling Presse) won the PEN Oakland National Book Award. His latest CDs are The Fallout of Dreams with Dave Liebman and Richie Beirach (Roguart 2014) and ec(H)o-system with the French art-rock group, the Snobs (Bambalam 2015). He has received both the Kafka and Acker Awards and is a 2014 recipient of a Chevalier D’ le Ordre des Artes et Lettres. His poem “Particle Fever” was nominated for a 2015 Pushcart Prize. His books include: Fools Gold (2014 feral press). a superintendent’s eyes (revised and expanded 2013/14 – unbearable/autonomedia). flying home, a collaboration with German visual artist Sig Bang Schmidt (Paris Lit Up Press 2015). “The Invisible Ray” (Overpass Press – 2016) with artwork by Shalom Neuman. Frozen Heatwave, a collaboration with Yuko Otomo (Luna Bissonte Prods 2017) and Black Magic (New Feral Press 2017). His column “outtakes” appears regularly in the Brooklyn Rail. His most recent books are Where Night and Day Become One – the French Poems (a selection 1983-2017) (Great Weather for Media 2018) and The Chicken Whisper ( Positive Magnets Press 2018).



.

___

.

.

.

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Ed Coletti is a poet, painter, fiction writer and middling chess player. Previously, he served for three years as an Army Officer, then as a Counselor and later as a Small Business Consultant. Recent poems have appeared in The Brooklyn Rail, North American Review, Volt, Spillway, and Blueline. A recent poetry collection was titled The Problem With Breathing (Edwin Smith Publishing –Little Rock- 2015). His book Apollo Blue’s Harp And The Gods Of Song was more recently published by McCaa Books February 2019. Ed also curates the popular ten-year-old blog “No Money In Poetry” http://edwardcolettispoetryblog.blogspot.com/

He lives with his wife Joyce in Santa Rosa, California where they lost their home during the October 2018 firestorm. The Coletti’s happily have relocated successfully elsewhere in Santa Rosa.

.

.

___

.

.

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who lived abroad for more than two decades. He now lives on the Oregon coast. He has recently had poems in. Ship of Fools, Current, and. Verse-Virtual.

.

.

___

.

.

Patricia Carragon’s recent publications include Bear Creek Haiku, First Literary Review-East, A Gathering of the Tribes, The Café Review, Muddy River Poetry Review, Poetrybay, and Krytyka Literacka. Her latest books are The Cupcake Chronicles (Poets Wear Prada) and Innocence (Finishing Line Press). Patricia hosts the Brooklyn-based Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. She is an executive editor for Home Planet News Online.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Fred Shaw is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and Carlow University, where he received his MFA. He teaches writing and literature at Point Park University and Carlow University in Pittsburgh, PA. His debut full-length collection, Scraping Away, is forthcoming from CavanKerry Press. A book reviewer and Poetry Editor for Pittsburgh Quarterly, his poem, “Argot,” is featured in the 2018 full-length documentary, Eating & Working & Eating & Working by filmmaker David Bernabo. The film focuses on the lives of local service-industry workers. He lives in Pittsburgh with his wife and rescued hound dog.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Victor Enns reads and writes poetry and fiction. He lives in Gimli, Manitoba, Canada. His first jazz show was Count Basie, with the Count still at the piano, at the old Civic Auditorium in Winnipeg. Some of these poems are appearing in a new book called Love & Surgery, published September 2019, by Radiant Press in Regina, Saskatchewan. Afghanistan Confessions, poems in the voice of Canadian soldiers, was published in 2014, boy in 2012. Lucky Man (2005) was nominated for the McNally Robinson Manitoba Book of the Year award.

His poems have appeared in Canadian publications and including Rattle (print) and Shot Glass Journal (online) in the U.S. His most memorable performance this century was a mainly Mingus show led by Toronto bassist David Young (originally from Winnipeg) with an eight piece band at the Rex in Toronto.

.

.

___

.

.

John Briscoe’s poetry has appeared in Antioch Review, Catamaran and Berkeley Poetry Review, among others. He is the author of five books, most recently Crush: The Triumph of California Wine (University of Nevada Press, September 2018).

.

.

___

.

.

.

Susandale’s poems and fiction are on .WestWard Quarterly, Mad Swirl, Penman Review, The Voices Project, .and .Jerry Jazz Musician. In 2007, she won the grand prize for poetry from .Oneswan. The Spaces Among Spaces. from. languageandculture.org .has been on the Internet.. Bending the Spaces of Time .from. Barometric Pressure is on the Internet now.

.

.

___

.

.

.

R. Bremner hails from Glen Ridge via Lyndhurst, NJ. Ron writes of incense, peppermints, and the color of time in such journals as .International Poetry Review, Passaic Review, and .Shot Glass Journal. Some of his best Friday nights were spent at the bar of the. Knickerbocker Lounge in NYC, grooving to Sir Roland Hanna.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Alan Yount, 71, has written and published poetry for over 50 years. His many poems have appeared over the years in publications such as WestWard Quarterly (where he was invited to be the Featured Writer and Poet for the summer, 2018 issue), Big Scream, Green’s Magazine (Canada), Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society (academic journal), Wind, Legend, Roanoke Review, Tidepool, Art Centering Magazine (Zen Center of Hawaii), Wormwood Review, Palo Alto Review, Barefoot Grass Journal, Frontier: Custom & Archetype, Modern Haiku, and The Pegasus Review.

He has been in three anthologies: Passionate Hearts (New World Library), Sunflowers and Locomotives: Songs for Allen Ginsberg (published by Nada Press and the poet David Cope). Alan was one of 31 poets along with Gary Snyder and Lawrence Ferlinghetti. The third anthology was The Chrysalis Reader.

Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is. a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Lia Di Stefano has a BFA from The Cooper Union in Fine Arts, and a MA in Media Studies from the New School. She lives in Weehawken and Califon, NJ. She has always been enamored of words. As a graphic designer, she is concerned with word and image, and how their juxtaposition on a page reinforces the message they are charged with conveying. As a fine artist, she is invested in the dialog between color, form, light, space, to shape the viewers experience. In her writing, she uses words to draw out the music of her ideas, the colors, forms, and spaces engendered in the mind of a listener or reader. Music too, of most every ilk, has always been a ubiquitous presence in her life. She is married to the mostly jazz composer/musician, N.H. Derwyn Holder—and Wayne Smith was his best friend.

.

.

___

.

.

.

Aurora M. Lewis is a retiree. In her 50’s she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with honors from UCLA. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by.The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, Jerry Jazz Musician, and The Blue Nib, to name only a few.

.

.

.

.