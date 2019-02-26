“The Ride Home” — a poem by John Stupp

The Ride Home

He must

have been separated

from a herd of boys

thus he was lost

in his early ‘20’s

blue jeans and an old J & L mill jacket

from Goodwill

in the old days this bus went to Aliquippa

Henry Mancini’s home town

but not now

he tried out several seats

as we left Pittsburgh

but nothing satisfied

then scratched his legs

over and over until they bled

this went on for miles

to him it didn’t matter if the sun was out or not

it wasn’t

it didn’t matter if we made steel anymore or not

we don’t

it didn’t matter if there were good jobs left in this valley

there weren’t

when the driver put him off

I saw how he kept walking behind the bus

getting smaller and smaller

I thought

all day there was snow on the Ohio River

and the storm clouds were low

but not now

because God was watching over him and not us

by John Stupp

John Stupp’s third poetry collection.Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.

