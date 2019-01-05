Jerry Jazz Musician — December, 2018 issue

In this Issue

Few Americans have lived a life so momentous as Bing Crosby’s. His enormous popularity spread across virtually every entertainment medium in existence during his time, particularly during the 1940’s, America’s most consequential 20th Century era. Much of this issue of Jerry Jazz Musician is devoted to the 1940’s, and is anchored by our interview with Crosby biographer Gary Giddins, whose acclaimed book Swinging on a Star: The War Years, 1940 – 1946 is now in book stores everywhere.

“What are 3 or 4 of Your Favorite Jazz Recordings of the 1940’s?”

Chick Corea, Rickie Lee Jones, Tom Piazza, Gary Giddins, Randy Brecker, Michael Cuscuna, Terry Teachout and others participate in this edition of “Reminiscing in Tempo.”

World War II Era in Poetry

Eight poets — John Stupp, Aurora Lewis, Michael L. Newell, Robert Nisbet, Alan Yount, Roger Singer, dan smith and Joan Donovan — write about the era of World War II

Bob Hecht’s “Joys of Jazz” – Vol. 1

Award winning radio producer and host Bob Hecht shares his love of jazz through his podcasts on his site “The Joys of Jazz.”

In this edition, he tells two stories…the virtual anthem of World War II, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” and the friendship between Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong

Poetry celebrating jazz and the holiday season

12 poets contribute 19 poems dedicated to the culture of jazz music, and to the holiday season…

Will You Play For Me?

A short story by Hannah Draper, winner of the 49th Jerry Jazz Musician Short Fiction Contest

