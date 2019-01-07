Bob Hecht’s “Joys of Jazz” – Vol. 2

January 7th, 2019

.

Award winning radio producer and host Bob Hecht shares his love of jazz through his podcasts on his site “The Joys of Jazz.”

In this edition, he tells three stories:

 

.

.

“Strange Fruit”

When Billie Holiday first heard the anti-lynching protest song, “Strange Fruit,” she was leery of singing it at all. “I was. scared people would hate it,” Billie said. This is the story of how this song came about and its significance for the civil rights movement.

.

.

_________

.

.

.

“Hughes Blues”

Langston Hughes’ love of jazz suffused his work as a poet. Hughes was considered a pioneer in jazz poetry, and collaborated with numerous jazz musicians in poetry readings. This podcast features a number of his jazz-influenced poems, along with a number of music selections from Hughes’ personal record collection.

.

.

_____________

.

.

“Solo Flight”

Charlie Christian was the first superstar of the electric guitar, ultimately paving the way for future greats like Jimi Hendrix. As his childhood friend Ralph Ellison said, “With Christian, the guitar found its jazz voice!” This is the story of his remarkable rise and fall, and the significance of his contributions.

.


.

.

_________

.

.

 

.

Bob Hecht’s love of jazz music has, as he writes on his website, The Joys of Jazz, “sustained” him for over seven decades.   As a former prominent jazz radio host, writer, producer, and film editor, he is uniquely qualified to tell the abundant history of jazz — and his personal experiences with it — in rich, polished and entertaining podcasts that are wonderfully rewarding.

His work will periodically appear on the pages of Jerry Jazz Musician, for which we are grateful.  For complete listings of available programs, and to subscribe to his podcast series, we encourage you to visit his website.

.

.

..

