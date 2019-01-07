A collection of poetry celebrating the culture of jazz — January, 2019

.

.

In this collection, nine poets contribute ten poems celebrating jazz in poems as unique as the music itself

.

.

“Cuarteto Vincent Van Bop,” by Jazzamoart

.

.

I Am Jazz

.

I Am Jazz.

It is my nature to evolve,

to change and adapt.

I’m restless.

I move towards a future I cannot see or predict.

I will always be Jazz,

although I’m quite different from when I began.

I’m not sure Jellyroll Morton would recognize me now,

but I am certain he would admire how far I’ve gone,

and the places I’ve been, and the lives I’ve brought together.

I was born in America, in humble circumstances.

From New Orleans I grew and spread out,

and today I’m everywhere,

in all nations and all walks of life.

Years ago, I was even popular.

People danced to me, and I was all you heard on the radio.

These days, I exist on the outer rim of the Music industry,

yet I continue to thrive, as innovation has made me resilient.

To my creators, I offer only challenges,

and few financial rewards.

I am a life of perseverance and determination.

I am knowledge and beauty.

I am Jazz.

*

by Freddington

.

.

___

.

.

GET DOWN & LET YOUR HAIR FLY FREE.

breeze-blown leaves cavort down sidewalk and street

with the unimaginable and surprising grace of piano keys

that ripple under the fingers of Bud Powell as they cavort

gambol and swirl in implausible yet stirring and comforting

journeys into unanticipated and rewarding landscapes

all afternoon the neighborhood lays out a vision

of joy and freedom lilted by breeze leaf bush and tree

and a neighbor’s wind chimes careen and caper in accompaniment

*

by Michael L. Newell

.

.

___

.

.

RAIN OF STRINGS

.

He was a blues man

the pain of soul moved

his fingers to dance with

the spirit of devil angels

warring in his voice

eyes closed

pork pie hat

tilted to the right

overalls

and silver tipped

cowboy boots

the crowd swayed

clapping as he

owned the space

with songs

walked over

past years of

desolate promises

broken lies

shadows hovering

over

his life

a beauty with a

restless wind.

*

by Roger Singer

.

.

___

.

.

He Played the Cornet

He was empathic, he played the cornet

not the trumpet, his daddy said everybody

plays the trumpet, why not narrow the field

So, he did, explaining to me trumpets blow

a piercing tone, cylindrical in sound, the cornet’s

tapered bell, a mellow lyrical song

His cornet case swinging, side to side

making his way up my street, to my door

removing it from the case, draining out

his saliva into my kitchen sink, a smooth

cloth shining the brass bell, watching him

smile beneath the bare light bulb swaying

above our heads

Sitting crossed legged on the floor, placing his

cornet to his lips, eyes closed, his head slightly

tilted forward, blowing love notes into the night

touching me without his hands, drawing me deeper

into whatever he was

It was only befitting that he played the cornet

as he was mellow, multi-toned, possessing a

gentleness, he was endearing, and oh

so, loved by me

*

by Aurora Lewis

.

.

___

.

.

REGARDING THE CLARINET

.

Having gathered power and capacity

through years of practice and work

to induce a resonance worthy of attention,

keeping fingers nimble,

cascading between silver moguls

planted upon grenedilla grain

in a perfect cylindrical contour,

tuned and dripping with wetted breath,

I play away, constantly

navigating dotted notes and multiple flags

behind an expressive face,

the way a long happiness melds cheeks upwards,

inducing a squint.

No lack of endurance compromises

the integrity to sustain the passion

which exudes from the parchment

upon the stand,

that stream of sound,

dissecting thin air in the room

with compounding ripples

as walls tremble

to the timbre of song

until slowly a brilliant varnish

builds upon the dull papered walls

and a new voice, like others

hidden in the world,

finds a home to sing or dance

or meditate in any place,

anytime I play.

Behind this face, in this mind,

where no one can see,

I have burned another color

between the letters of my name

to remain.

*

by Michael Keshigian

.

.

___

.

.

A.NOTE.SUPREME

………even the universe lives to breathe…

………even the universe lives to breathe

………………………… and with that breath wants to sing.”

………………………… …… ………..-from “Universe in B-flat” by Steve Straight

.

I’m sure there are better places to learn

about B-flat than in some dull classroom;

that’s where we were when you first let us in

on the key to this astronomical

phenomenon about the universe.

*

I was embarrassed when I got home and,

after hearing what seemed impossible —

(I had told you that most of John Coltrane’s

music was in B-flat) — realized that

it was alligators and not Coltrane.

*

I guess I just wanted Coltrane to be

the singular creature who knew about

B-flat and its wondrous abilities

to inspire some humans and nearly

all gators for 200 million years.

*

Play a B-flat on a tuba and a

male gator will grunt and play the same note,

a many-millions-of-years-old love note.

I guess I just assumed that John Coltrane

would breathe the supreme note that makes space chant.

*

You read your poem – Universe in B-flat,

the note that, for many millions of years,

inspired gators to continue on,

though I believed that it was Coltrane who

would bring us music from light years away.

*

I’m sure there are better places to learn.

After hearing what seemed impossible —

B-flat and its wondrous abilities —

I guess I just believed that John Coltrane

would bring us music from light years away.

*

by John Stanizzi

.

.

___

.

.

Reaching into the Unknown

i don’t know where i’m going Billie Holiday said

but i do know what i’m doing right now –

reaching into the Unknown

she pulls out strange fruit

a blessing for the children

a shroud of crowded heartaches

Don Cherry sits in front of the piano

trumpet in hand

i don’t know how i’ll be doing in the future

but right now i’m doing just fine

reaching into the Unknown

he pulls out Brooklyn he pulls out Mu

he pulls out a cluster of heartbeats & red beans

he travels the world for me with his trumpet-lipped smile

Cherry-co his wiry frame dangling in the Ne(X)t

i don’t know where i was last night Bird chattered

but i know where i’ll be later

reaching into the Unknown

he grabs a fistful of un-played notes

travelling blindly @ the speed of light

Monk mumbling into the keys

pronounces his name slowly

The.lo. nious

reaching into the Unknown he enters an unknown SPACE

The Lone. Li .Est

Craving more than old Smoke & Broken Treaties

Jim Pepper grabs at the Vastness of the Unknown

finds only remnants of a PEACE Pipe

Art Pepper ties the tourniquet tight smokes his final cigarette

& pulls a monkey thru the prison bars of the Unknown

THIEVES WHORES ANGELS & THE UNKNOWN

Miles Davis surrounds himself with the Unknown smiles

whispers hoarsely thru his MUTE

“I am the Prince Of Darkness

there is no Unknown unless I say so”

Sun Ra claims to be from the Unknown

reaching into the Unknown finds himself again & again

in the Unknowable Known

Prez recoils into the Air that surrounds him

he is a foul-mouthed man of few words

his voice & skin are light

reaching into the Unknown

he pulls out crumpled hats & ladies

plucking on the strings of violins

IT DON’T MEAN A THING IF IT DOES NOT SWING IN THE UNKNOWN

The Hawk flew when the wind blew

reaching into the Unknown

he felt Dexter’s hand

reaching into the Unknown

he felt Sonny & Trane

he felt Dolphy & Ayler

Hope Nichols & Hassan walked in after Bud

They reach into the Unknown

& found that time is more pliable than one would imagine

played for nickels & dimes & hope & legend & TIME

i know where i am Blakey says

& i’m tougher than the Unknown

as he reaches for another message from the Mothership

& Max still reaching

knows that inside every moment of the Waltz

another Waltz is waiting

Visions of the Unknown & Unknown Visions

DUKE .. LOUIS . . BROWNIE. . LEE

uncountable names

forgive me for not being epic

Reaching into the Unknown

i pull out these words that pull out these words that pull out these words

that pull out these WORDS…

*

by Steve Dalachinsky

.

.

___

.

.

Down Beat

Frank Sinatra, Only The Lonely

on repeat:

take what you got in them

lil’ plastic sachets

& put it

into the fire, I say —–

cookinsteaminrelaxinworkin

marked 12/23/18

5:05 pm

Spin a free jazz for the caged bird singing

inside you.

Get down onna blues number, prelude to

Blue X’mas, a shade of old

Blue X’mas;

…………………gotta hold onto your music

……………………..hold onto the music

……………………..you only got music

to get by these days of merriment,

………………………………………………………..you know that.

Excess goes where the mind goes

but never outside

the very four corners of this room.

………………………………………………………..You know that

the mind’s gonna stay cuckoo

on nights that stretches

all over the morning afters.

*

by Anggo Genorga

.

.

___

.

.

Ella’s Forbidden Lover

black notes stand out against

white paper

but can feel like prisoners

between the bars

and black keys against white.can either

make one happy or sad

depending on the tones

and how they are played

you hold hands with your lover

in the norweigian night

as snowflakes fall like angels

the city lights blink randomly

like stars

like your scatting

as the two of you kiss

in the moonlight

as the two of you walk

the streets, the song disappears

as smoke into

dreams

*

by Erren Kelly

.

.

___

.

.

.

My Gabor

Asked for Chico Hamilton’s

El Chico for my 16th birthday

Digging his Latin groove, dancing

around the room, a guitar haunting

each song, touching emptions unknown

People, the loneliest in the world, me

Strange, indeed I was, grooving in my

self-imposed lonesomeness, Space

my own, it was Gabor Szabo taking

hold, causing me to put Chico and

his drums aside

What did I know of Hungarian gypsy guitars

I knew and loved Gabor, the strum of his fingers

echoed in my heart, pulling at my being

with every song until I grew older, my

interest waned, moving on to something

new as young people do

Then one day he was gone, 1982, only

45, me 32, so much unheard over those

years, my forgotten Gabor, who haunts

me still

*

by Aurora Lewis

.

.

.

________

.

.

Freddington works as a shipper/receiver in Toronto, Canada, and has been a lifelong jazz fan ever since he was “corrupted” as a teenager by Charles Mingus’ “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting.”

.

.

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad. He now lives on the Oregon coast. In addition to the recent publication of his new book, Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge, he has recently had poems published in Verse-Virtual and Current.

To order a copy of the book, contact BELLOWING ARK PRESS 18040 7th Avenue NE Shoreline, WA 98155

.

.

.

Roger Singer is a prolific and accomplished contributing poet who we have proudly published for many years. Singer has had almost 800 poems published in magazines, periodicals and online journals — 400 of which are jazz poems — and has recently self-published a Kindle edition of his book of jazz poetry called Poetic Jazz.

“Jazz poetry flows out with such ease,” Singer writes on his blog. “The people and places, the alleys and sawdust jazz clubs. The stories that bring jazz alive with horns and voices, from sadness and grief to highs at midnight and love gone wrong. The jazz is within us all. Find your poem and feel the music.”

.

.

.

Aurora M. Lewis is a retiree. In her 50’s she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with honors from UCLA. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by.The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, Jerry Jazz Musician, and The Blue Nib, to name only a few.

.

.

.

Michael Keshigian’s eleventh poetry collection, Inexplicable was released in November, 2016 by Black Poppy Review. Other published books and chapbooks:Beyond,Dark Edges,Eagle’s Perch,Wildflowers,Jazz Face, Warm Summer Memories, Silent Poems, Seeking Solace, Dwindling Knight, Translucent View. Published in numerous national and international journals, he is a 6- time Pushcart Prize and 2-time Best Of The Net nominee. His poetry cycle,Lunar Images, set for Clarinet, Piano, Narrator, was premiered at Del Mar College in Texas. Subsequent performances occurred in Boston (Berklee College) and Moleto, Italy. .Winter Moon, a poem set for Soprano and Piano, premiered in Boston.…(michaelkeshigian.com).

.

.

John L. Stanizzi’s full-length collections are Ecstasy Among Ghosts, Sleepwalking, Dance Against the Wall, After the Bell, Hallalujah Time!, and High Tide-Ebb Tide. His work is widely published and has appeared in Prairie Schooner, Rattle, New York Quarterly, American Life in Poetry, and many others. Chants, his latest book, will be out this summer.

.

.

Steve Dalachinsky is a New York downtown poet. He is active in the poetry, music, art, and free jazz scene. Dalachinsky’s main influences are the Beats, William Blake, The Odyssey, obsession, socio-political angst, human disappointment, music (especially Jazz), and visual art with leanings toward abstraction. Dalachinsky’s books include “A Superintendent’s Eyes” (Hozomeen Press 2000), his PEN Award Winning book The Final Nite & Other Poems: Complete Notes From A Charles Gayle Notebook 1987-2006 (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2006), a compendium of poetry written while watching saxophonist Charles Gayle perform throughout New York City in that time period, and “Logos and Language”, co-authored with pianist Matthew Shipp (RogueArt 2008) and Reaching Into The Unknown, a collaboration with French photographer Jacques Bisceglia (Rogue Art 2009).

For a complete biography, visit his Wikipedia page.

.

.

Anggo Genorga is from the Philippines and works as a manager of a local band called Wonder Woman’s Electric Bra. Recent writings can be found at Horror Sleaze Trash, Devote, Duane’s Poetree, Outlaw Poetry Network, Paper And Ink Zine, Red Flag Poetry, In Between Hangovers, Dubai Poetics, The Odd Magazine and Walking Is Still Honest Poetry Press. Also at Empty Mirror, Mad Swirl, Guide To Kulchur Creative Journal, Silver Birch Press Bukowski Anthology and Verses Typhoon Yolanda, a book for benefit published by Meritage Press and the now defunct The Screech Owl and Dead Snakes.

.

.

Erren Kelly is a two-time Pushcart nominated poet from Boston whose work has appeared in 300 publications (print and online), including Hiram Poetry Review, Mudfish, Poetry Magazine, Ceremony, Cacti Fur, Bitterzoet, Cactus Heart, Similar Peaks, Gloom Cupboard, .and .Poetry Salzburg.

.

.

.