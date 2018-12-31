Two poems for the New Year…by Alan Yount and Michael L. Newell

AS DAY ENDS

Clark Terry’s horn unleashes

a silvery note

……………….that ascends

………………………ever higher

………………………………to join a golden full moon

………………………………………rising into early evening orbit.

When the note ends, listeners

discover they have forgotten

……………….to breathe,

………………………and slowly rejoin

………………………………………their quiet neighborhood

and prepare for sleep

………where they will drift

down a midnight river filled

………with remembrance of music

and the unspooling of life.

by

Michael L. Newell

_____

THEY SAY, ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

they say, on new year’s eve

……. you should make some new resolutions

……. ……. for the new year.

they say, especially in your seventies

……. you should be doing something

……. ……. in everyday, that you want to do, so much.

I say, I have

……. been lucky enough

……. ……. to have heard the music for this.

in the last five years

……. it is more than enough to have written

…………………… more poetry every day.

and to have all those thoughts

…………. . come to me … again & again

………….. ……. like I know, for sure, they will never end.

by

Alan Yount

_________

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad. He now lives on the Oregon coast. In addition to the recent publication of his new book, Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge, he hasrecently had poems published in Verse-Virtual and Current.

Click here to access all of Michael L. Newell’s poetry published on Jerry Jazz Musician

To order a copy of the book, contact BELLOWING ARK PRESS 18040 7th Avenue NE Shoreline, WA 98155

___

Alan Yount, 71, has written and published poetry for over 50 years. His many poems have appeared over the years in publications such as WestWard Quarterly (where he was invited to be the Featured Writer and Poet for the summer, 2018 issue), Big Scream, Green’s Magazine (Canada), Spring: the Journal of the E.E. Cummings Society (academic journal), Wind, Legend, Roanoke Review, Tidepool, Art Centering Magazine (Zen Center of Hawaii), Wormwood Review, Palo Alto Review, Barefoot Grass Journal, Frontier: Custom & Archetype, Modern Haiku and The Pegasus Review. He has been in two anthologies: Passionate Hearts (New World Library), and The Chrysalis Reader. Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

