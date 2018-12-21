Jazz History Quiz #121 — The “White Christmas” vocal dub

.

In the 1942 film Holiday Inn, Bing Crosby sings “White Christmas” as a duet with actress Marjorie Reynolds, but her voice was dubbed by this radio and film singer who also did film voice over work for actresses such as Loretta Young, Hedy Lamarr, Eva Gabor, Rita Hayworth and Lucille Ball.

Who is she?

Jo Stafford

Connie Boswell

Martha Mears

Lee Wiley

Maxine Sullivan

Go to the next page for the answer!

.