photo by Jack Robinson
He Wrote a Song for Tina
Monk’s first love was Ruby, McCoy Tyner wrote of Aisha,
Miles, Back Seat Betty and he wrote a song for Tina
the one who broke his heart, led astray only to creep back
in again with someone else’s baby, I nursed his wounds
gave him all of me, and then some, yet not one song for me
our embraces in the moonlight, the kiss of our lips, his hands
on the small of my back moving to my hips, then beyond
no song about the two babies I lost or his going without
saying goodbye, why wasn’t I eulogized in a melody though
I never was who I wanted to be, a rhapsody, symphonic memory
a riff played endlessly on his cornet, in his mind, his heart
music from his bones, I too wanted a song like Tina
Aurora M. Lewis is a retiree. In her 50’s she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with honors from UCLA. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by.The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, Jerry Jazz Musician, andThe Blue Nib, to name only a few.
4 comments on ““He Wrote a Song for Tina” — a poem by Aurora Lewis”
That’s a really sad and poignant poem, Aurora.
Thank you so much, I apologize for the delay in responding to you.
Ms. Lewis,
What a lovely, emotionally raw, touching poem. Fine work.
Thank you so much Michael.