“He Wrote a Song for Tina” — a poem by Aurora Lewis

photo by Jack Robinson

He Wrote a Song for Tina

Monk’s first love was Ruby, McCoy Tyner wrote of Aisha,

Miles, Back Seat Betty and he wrote a song for Tina

the one who broke his heart, led astray only to creep back

in again with someone else’s baby, I nursed his wounds

gave him all of me, and then some, yet not one song for me

our embraces in the moonlight, the kiss of our lips, his hands

on the small of my back moving to my hips, then beyond

no song about the two babies I lost or his going without

saying goodbye, why wasn’t I eulogized in a melody though

I never was who I wanted to be, a rhapsody, symphonic memory

a riff played endlessly on his cornet, in his mind, his heart

music from his bones, I too wanted a song like Tina

_____

Aurora M. Lewis is a retiree. In her 50’s she received a Certificate in Creative Writing-General Studies, with honors from UCLA. Her poems, short stories, and nonfiction have been accepted by.The Literary Hatchet, Gemini Magazine, Persimmon Tree, Jerry Jazz Musician, andThe Blue Nib, to name only a few.

