Coming to Jerry Jazz Musician in January, 2019

Ralph Ellison Billie Holiday Langston Hughes

What happens when three prominent religious scholars get together for a discussion about the lives of Billie Holiday, Ralph Ellison and Langston Hughes? A Jerry Jazz Musician-hosted conversation among Tracy Fessenden (Arizona State University), M. Cooper Harriss (Indiana University) and Wallace Best (Princeton) included the topics of the Great Migration, the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, and civil rights politics, and examines how the world of religion during the life and times of these iconic American artists helps us better understand the meaning of their work. Publication date for this piece is January 7.

On March 11, Jerry Jazz Musician will publish the 50th winning story in our Short Fiction Contest. To celebrate this landmark event, we have asked all the previous winners (dating to 2002) to reflect on their own winning story, and how their lives have changed since. Beginning on January 7 – and on every Monday through March 4 – we will publish five or six profiles of participating authors, along with their winning story. The result is an enlightening, emotional, and entertaining look at the challenging process of creative writing, and the people who have contributed to this publication over the years.

Also…Three new podcasts by “Joys of Jazz” producer Bob Hecht, poetry and short fiction by our outstanding contributing writers, a new “Great Encounters,” as well as a conversation with Thomas Brothers, author of Help!: The Beatles, Duke Ellington and the Magic of Collaboration

Lots more in the works…Thanks for staying tuned, and Happy New Year to all!

JJM

