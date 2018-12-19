Three poems by Phyllis Wax

painting by Justin Bua



.

.

.

Cool Blue

He leaned back, closed his eyes

and blew and knew

that next to him a string bass twirled,

was plucked and plinked, and the drum

was a follow-up man with a tin can

collecting coins from flat hands

meeting in the dark

to celebrate the soulful

sound of his breath



because the moon was full

and the night cool

and the music swirled

a witch’s brew in his head



Why else does a man blow

with his eyes closed and his head back

and his horn raised on a blue night

but to sob and moan in a rendezvous,

a sophisticated tryst,

with that orange glow

and its tidal tug

on his blood?

.

.

.

Dianne Reeves

Not water pipes

or organ pipes

not Meerschaum or

briar pipes…Certainly not

bagpipes….We hold

our breath as her perfect

pipes float in the hall



Higher, purer, sweeter

than a solitary flute

in the Bolivian altiplano

peaking in the Andes

plunging

to the bass range



Hear her wail

hear her scat

with the beat, the beat

the rhythm and the heat

of her band, clap your hands

stamp your feet

start to move in your seat



Africa weds the Andes

and we’re nodding blessings

jiggling legs

bobbing heads

drumming rapid in our hearts



In our mouths

sweet wedding cake

till she shimmies

till she shimmies

off the stage

.

.

.

Blues Solo

I sleep alone



the sheets are cool

my feet cold



no body heat to blend with mine

to warm the bed, to heat these sheets

my man is gone



rolled in linens

like a mummy

still not warm



in my head

the clarinet sounds

its mellow moan



I squirm from side to side

lie prone and then supine



I sleep alone

.

.________

.

Phyllis Wax writes in Milwaukee on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. Among the anthologies and journals in which her poetry has appeared are: The Widows’ Handbook, Birdsong, Spillway, Peacock Journal, Surreal Poetics, Naugatuck River Review, New Verse News, Portside, and Star 82 Review. A Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize nominee, she has read in coffee houses, bars, libraries and on the radio. Her work has been exhibited with art quilts and weavings in a variety of venues around the state of Wisconsin as part of four poet/fiber artist collaborations.

She can be reached at: poetwax38@gmail.com

.

.