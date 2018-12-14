“Songbird” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

SONGBIRD

a blues note broken in the middle

the songbird in the brambles startled

into silence shame for the intrusion

all autumn I have wandered in search

of a music which would still this dull grief

for every person I see wandering alone

every child I see looking at the world

with a question unanswered question

every animal abandoned to wander

through traffic in search of death

every couple I see waving arms in

the cursing dance common among

the intimate at war their lips forming

phrases only they know to use

only they can die from only they can still

all autumn music has drifted from alleyways

when I follow there is no one and no sound

music has wafted from waterfronts when I arrive

there is only the rasp of a ferry’s horn through fog

music chuckles like a brook or stream from playgrounds

all I find are merry-go-rounds and swings in slow motion

and then the sound of a bird in full throat wild as Sonny Terry

whooping it up and blowing his blues harp to save life in praise

of life to be life and the bird stops me dead in my tracks

and I feel grief flowing out through my arms my feet begin to dance

I move faster I begin to run I am sprinting I am the wind

in search of this blessed sound this freedom this wisdom

this hope and I begin to shout and in mid-note the song stops…

what song

what song is this

what song is this so sad

what song is this so sad it cheers

what song is this so sad it cheers and vanishes

who is this person so foolish he sits and waits for hours hoping

who sits and waits and begins to sing feathers growing beak forming

who hides in brambles to pour out lamentations easing a world’s fatigue…

*

by Michael L. Newell

_____

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad. He now lives on the Oregon coast. In addition to the recent publication of his new book, Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge, he has recently had poems published in Verse-Virtual and Current.

To order a copy of the book, contact BELLOWING ARK PRESS 18040 7th Avenue NE Shoreline, WA 98155