Poetry celebrating jazz and the holiday season

.

.

.

Where Were You?

.

.

We climbed out from under

our desks. Kennedy barely​​

two years dead. At home​​

our bungalow was brand new​​

basement rec room entered the spirit​​

of the times with television.

There I was alone with the TV​​

December 9, 1965 a school night

for the premiere of​​ Charlie Brown’s Christmas,

ten years old hearing my first jazz

in my pajamas not played by Lawrence Welk.

I was lifted up by tidings of great joy

& Coca Cola. The cool jazz a happy

accident, a groove for the century

by Vince last name starts with a G

I never got it right until I got it on vinyl,

Guaraldi, and it’s spinning right now.​​

.

Victor Enns

.

.

Subtle Delights

.

.

Breeze flowing through eucalyptus, the murmur

of a stream over roots and rocks, the whisper

of night rain through an open window,

.

rippling keys singing in response to deft touch

of Bill Evans or Oscar Peterson,

.

all these bestow peace on those who listen.

.

Michael L. Newell

.

.

Season’s Greetings​​

.

.

It was the Roaring 20’s

the Jazz Age​​

Fate Marable

and Santa Claus were there

with the steel workers

the miners and brickies

from Lawrenceville

and East Liberty

and Braddock

to see the legendary Garfield man

Harry Greb

pound for pound the greatest fighter

who ever lived

face Tommy Loughran

at Motor Square Garden

on Christmas day 1923

this was a gift

hung by a chimney with care

and Harry didn’t disappoint

he turned Mr. Loughran from Philadelphia

into Christmas pudding

and chased him around the ring

our city can beat your city

the great brass section of the crowd roared​​

you could hear them up and down Baum Boulevard

as Loughran’s teeth

found the balcony

Pittsburgh is the toughest city in the world

the bookies crowed

all heroes now

while outside

the coke ovens and furnaces burned for miles in the dark

and the snow was busy punching

the Ohio River in the mouth

over and over​​

with no ref to stop the carnage

.

John Stupp

.

.

Listening to Angels

.

.

The pain of his

soul

welled up thick in his eyes

.

piano keys drowned under his

fingers

while his feet lifted

then dropped

onto pedals

shiny and smooth.

.

his face tilted to the throne of

heaven

as shoulders swayed

with the walk of

jazz

.

speaking words angels share

with him.

.

Roger Singer

.

.

At a Window

.

Snow was falling, winding

sheets in Amman's dusk,

years spiraling past.

Miles 'round midnight

blew blue notes

each cooler than the snow.

No cold, there was no cold like memory,

frozen on a windowsill, the liquid

of her voice embalmed.

Notes cracked, ice

ready for a thaw,

the wind hinting at life's losses.

Heaters rumbled bass notes,

the shutters shivered in irregular rhythm,

the horn held it all together, a winter psalm.

.

.

(Amman, Jordan, December 1992)

.​​ …

Michael L. Newell

.

.

Reverie

.

In the recesses of my mind’s pleasure

Unfolds a Christmas Eve –

Slush on sidewalk, galoshes,

Wet face, shopping complete.

Quiet house, fireplace burning,

Deep old soft chair.

LP record on the Hi Fi

Jazz Improvisors

Christmas classics

With strings.

Sounds sensual, relaxing,

Smooth as sipping this Bailey’s Irish Creme.

Thoughts of you

Soft, sweet, soon, tomorrow,

On your one-day military furlough.

What more for a special holiday remembrance?

Lawrence J. Klumas

.

.

One Christmas

.

.

my mom's friend, elise

came over and she brought everyone gifts

and no one thought about daddy

not being around anymore

my brothers and i, played and rode

our bicycles, with her kids

and we forgot blacks and whites

weren't supposed to get along

and mama and elise cooked christmas dinner

the way only single moms could

and visions of empty rooms and closets

where daddy once was, dissappeared

.

and the world will one day

live up to dr. king's dream

and left and right will only

become directions

and me and friends will celebrate

the holidays

like i did when i was a kid

naive and happy, and there will be

peace on earth





.

Erren Kelly

.

.

John Lee Hooker

.

.

cooks some "Blues for Christmas."

They mourn life's vicissitudes, yet

listeners tap feet, swing, sway,

slow rock shoulders, hips, and legs;

.

as the guitar charts a course through life,

the drummer lays out a beat that even

an old man can follow; the sax wails

a tale of heartbreak to make listeners know

.

they are not alone, while the piano

slips in comments that make a listener

smile and nod his head. Brother Hooker's voice

is worn, torn, essential to discovery of joy.

.

Michael L. Newell

.

.

Blues for Kenny

.

.

No one at Ford

worked harder and was appreciated less

than Kenny

but he didn’t care

he was high

most of the time

Merry Christmas

he used to say

that’s what kept him going

that and listening to Coltrane

if it wasn’t for the union

he’d have been fired

that’s what everyone said

if that was the case

then UAW Local 1250​​

was a good thing

because I liked Kenny

behind the safety goggles

he was a man​​

with his priorities

in the right place

the 60’s was no time

to be sober or straight

Kenny picked up his habit

in the army

he was in military intelligence

for a while in Saigon

at the beginning

so he knew from the get go

how fucked everything was

it was like surviving a hurricane

if that doesn’t deserve a joint

once in while

he told me

I don’t know what does

or at least a fishing trip

.

John Stupp

.

.

.

Christmas At the Dying Mall​​

.

.

Three grey penguins lean at the entrance​​

Ten years old, faded, tired.

Is it a saving grace? Or melancholia? Velvet, mellow, floating through the air, Nat King Cole is roasting chestnuts by an open fire

I stroll in front of a once-Macy’s to note a X-mas house complete with elves: cameras in hand, and St. Nick with stained beard in a moth-eaten suit. Five children are waiting in line, three crying and two picking their noses. Their parents nearby are on-line ordering Christmas from Amazon

Ella skips along with Frosty the Snowman to add melody to the packing and taping of boxes. Kitchen wares are heading to wherever slow-cookers and grills go when kitchen stores are kitchened out.

Around a bend to where jewelers once jeweled. From empty store fronts, easy Dean takes it all in stride. “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow,” he croons.

Cold air seeping forth from dark spaces. Bolts and chains across hollow store fronts. Tacky carpets. Echoes sprouting naught but yesterdays. Only irreplaceable jazz do we recognize.

Jingle the bells, Duke. Swing us back through the years to drumbeats. Bleating trumpets. Throbbing saxes. Pianos pulling all together. All signaling to each other. Unite us with Silver Bells, with mangers, sleds, pine cones, a white Christmas, and tinsel … and what are you doing New Year’s Eve?

.

Susandale

.

.

Rapture

.

.

In Pittsburgh

Christmas is tough

coal miners

steelworkers

everyone knows it

buses aren’t warm

streets aren’t plowed

snow and ice comes​​

like crime and potholes

like death and taxes

then Spring​​

which is about the same​​

so

the flowers and trees​​

have retired to Florida​​

before anyone could stop them

to the land of beautiful men and beautiful women

I’m pretty sure

their skin is the color of bacon

because they want it to be

they run back and forth on the beach

like us

our computers grinding back and forth​​

like tugs on the Ohio

that’s the difference then

that

and we’re listening to Earl Hines

and Stanley Turrentine in this heaven

.

John Stupp

.

.

The woman in the red hat

.

.

I looked for her as I walked

To the train

The woman with the red hat

Chesnut hair hiding under it

Like a torch

She walked like she had a purpose

In life

She looked like she should

Be singing Christmas carols

Her face was Christmas:

Childlike and girly

Her smile a silent night

Holding blessings

.

Maybe next time I see

Her

I’ll give her this poem

I’ll tell her

You’re never too busy

To stop and watch the

Snowflakes fall

Even something as simple as

A snowflake has a

Destiny

.

*

.

“For Rae”

.

Erren Kelly

.

.

Unwrapped

.

.

Angels flutter in the heads of

his fingers; voices in the strings wrap

the air with the beat of him.

He is constant in jazz.

.

The wine of his youth reddens the blood

of years spilled in clubs, shed onto crowds

and dusted over cities who love his name.

.

He absorbs the eyes fixed into the soul of

his speaking. An ocean of faces wave with

a tide of approval.

He reaches into, pulling out a gift;

the greater part of him unwrapped.

.

Roger Singer

.

.

.

Trane Is My Favorite Thing

.

.

I am a Cali-Girl, no woolen mittens

Never ate schnitzel with noodles​​

No snowflakes on my nose, or

felt them on my eyelashes

A tenor sax played by Trane, digging​​

the vibe of his Christmas fling

giving doorbells and sleigh bells​​

a groovy zing, Trane, my favorite thing

Greensleeves, What Child is This, Elvin Jones

on the drums, Garrison on bass, McCoy Tyner’s

fingers on the keys, Christmas carols I could​​

not believe, making Trane, my favorite thing

​​ Joyful Jazz, a Yuletide razz-ma-tazz

Not when the dog bites

or the bee stings

Trane is my favorite thing ​​​​

.

Aurora Lewis

.

.

Greensleeves​​ Again

.

.



One lives and dies

in a Christmas year

yet everything remains

unchanged



Greensleeves again

beauty calls to me



Nothing sticks to the slick

surface of the present

water coursing

arrives with every

departure



Greensleeves again

beauty never old



Coltrane to Miles

couldn’t find a place to stop

so he burned like a star

Miles took down his horn

raised his shades



Greensleeves again

beauty ravishes



The Big Blue Marble

irrefutable proof

of what goes

comes around

again



Greensleeves again

beauty renews



Life is improvisation

that keeps its secret

as long as we dance

to its tune



Greensleeves again

beauty is home

.

Mark Kerstetter

.

.

3 wise men​​

(the joe morris trio at the cornelia street café – 12/1/18)

.

.

1.​​

there is motor move-

ment ​​​​ large star in sky/field

it can be extra-terrestrial of struc-

ture ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ a roller of sorts come down

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ to be arrival the way plates carry them-

selves in shifts ​​ a reason to be merry (elf)

a gift – shifting ​​ / plausible pauses ​​ / probable

​​ ​​​​ de ​​ ray l mence / sled ride

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ the structure ​​​​ a comprehensible stress

the stress of comprehension ​​ / ​​ precipice unending

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ hair stood on end ​​ / ​​ his whitened beard

a fraction of what is mirrored ​​ / ​​ so willed yet

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ free wise men off on a journey to usher in​​

the new born YEAR.

2.​​

it is snowing somewhere in snowville

the reindeer are getting cold​​

one has a nose as red as the cheeks of​​

an old drunk

they are preparing for their journey

to a warmer land where a small group of

survivors light candles to their god as they hold off​​

the enemy ​​ the lights will miraculously last 8 nights

as the burn into the eyes of the oppressors

8 nights

just ​​ long enough for the reindeer-pulled sled to arrive

the sky clears ​​ / candles & one bright star show the way

the 3 wise men approach ​​ / remove their crowns ​​​​

​​ they bear gifts in the form of glorious music ​​ ​​​​

a music some call JAZZ

.

the air is filled with candlelight &​​

resistance ​​​​ the 3 gravitate toward the​​

CENTER – suddenly there is an explosion​​

of sound ​​​​ & again the universe is reborn

​​ ​​ ​​​​ again the victims are victorious

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ the virtuous & vicious alike are saved

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ the madmen ​​ scenesters & the healers healed

& the blues become a rejoicing​​

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ & the finite becomes religion

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ & religion becomes music

​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ & MUSIC becomes our SALVATION.

.

Steven​​ Dalachinsky​​

(nyc 12/1 & 2/ 2018)

.

.

​​

Chasing Moonlight

.

.

The highway stretches away

under my winter tires

I’m chasing moonlight​​

to anywhere but here​​

it’s coming fast God Bless the Child

.

I’m running to the light

130 kilometres an hour

not fast enough

to escape the night.

.

Victor Enns

.

.

Christmas Shopping: The Busker

.

.

The spitting rain of late December morning.

He settles to his pitch,

hacks and phlegms before scratching

an opening chord.

.

They pass by, smug families,

a few impassive singles.

He is singing McTell today,

The Streets of sixties London.

.

Michelle comes past, damped down for now

by another night’s abuse,

but Streets of London brings a memory

(a quick and unexpected chime,

like a knock on the lid of a buried treasure).

The school assemblies where they sang that song,

Miss Jenkin’s special class assemblies,

those coigns of mutual worth.

.

Passing an hour later, Richard is impressed.

He’s thirteen, has his first guitar at home,

admires this guy’s fingerwork,

has him up there with footballers.

.

And then the busker sings the boat songs,

Skye and Mingulay, Scottish of course, not Irish,

but Bridie (exiled after Londonderry

and the bomb attack) is caught by an echo

(maybe the catarrhal catch in the busker’s voice),

by memories of smoky ceilidhs,

the folk singers, the kitchen ranges,

the homestead, the heartland.

.

Robert Nisbet

(first published in Red River Review #58, February 2016)

.

.

A Canadian Christmas





.



The lake frozen over,

Kids playing shinny until it's too dark to see the puck,

A snowbank piled up against the side of the house,

Raccoons sleeping on the woodpile,

Inside, Oscar Peterson on the stereo,

The kitchen busy and warm,

Family together at last,

Arguments started, won, lost, and forgotten,

Silly hats at the table,

Peace and Jazz to all.

.



​​ ​​ ​​ ​​​​ -Freddington

.

.

.

.