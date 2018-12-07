“For Chet Baker, Trumpet Player, at Age Twenty Four” — a poem by Alan Yount

photo by Carole Reiff

Chet Baker on the Today Show, 1954, with Dave Garroway in foreground

 

FOR  CHET  BAKER,  TRUMPET  PLAYER,

                   AT  AGE TWENTY  FOUR

 

I saw a picture

            of you, in 1954

 

on the today t.v. show

            with host dave garroway.

 

you both

            looked so happy.

 

dave held up

            his own trumpet too.

 

your trumpet playing

            was being witnessed

 

& heard

            by millions of people.

 

absolutely, no foreshadowing

            seen here.

 

*****

 

here are a few ideas, chet had

            in 1953, when he

 

was voted best trumpet player

            in the country, by downbeat magazine.

 

*****

 

from chet: how do you find out

            what to do in life?

 

definitely … find something

            that you love:

 

that is, what you love doing

            so, so, much.

 

*****

 

then keep playing it

            over & over again:

 

until you

            absolutely believe …

 

that you play

            trumpet better

 

than anyone else!

            anywhere at all.

 

*

 

by Alan Yount

 

 

Alan Yount lives on the north bank of the Missouri River, just south of Columbia, Missouri, and has taken poetic inspiration from boating and floating the river for many years. His poems have been published in a variety of publications, including Palo Alto Review, Roanoke Review, Spring…the Journal of E.E. Cummings Society, Apostrophe Magazine, Columbia College Journal of the Literary Arts, Modern Haiku, Pegasus Review, and Tidepool Magazine. Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.

 

 

 

 

 

