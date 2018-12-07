“For Chet Baker, Trumpet Player, at Age Twenty Four” — a poem by Alan Yount

photo by Carole Reiff
Chet Baker on the Today Show, 1954, with Dave Garroway in foreground
___
FOR CHET BAKER, TRUMPET PLAYER,
AT AGE TWENTY FOUR
I saw a picture
of you, in 1954
on the today t.v. show
with host dave garroway.
you both
looked so happy.
dave held up
his own trumpet too.
your trumpet playing
was being witnessed
& heard
by millions of people.
absolutely, no foreshadowing
seen here.
*****
here are a few ideas, chet had
in 1953, when he
was voted best trumpet player
in the country, by downbeat magazine.
*****
from chet: how do you find out
what to do in life?
definitely … find something
that you love:
that is, what you love doing
so, so, much.
*****
then keep playing it
over & over again:
until you
absolutely believe …
that you play
trumpet better
than anyone else!
anywhere at all.
*
by Alan Yount
_____
Alan Yount lives on the north bank of the Missouri River, just south of Columbia, Missouri, and has taken poetic inspiration from boating and floating the river for many years. His poems have been published in a variety of publications, including Palo Alto Review, Roanoke Review, Spring…the Journal of E.E. Cummings Society, Apostrophe Magazine, Columbia College Journal of the Literary Arts, Modern Haiku, Pegasus Review, and Tidepool Magazine. Alan also plays jazz trumpet, and has led his own dance band. He is a direct descendant of the famous frontiersman, Daniel Boone.