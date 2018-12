Jazz History Quiz #120

Eddie Condon

During a 1927 session with the McKenzie-Condon Chicagoans, he became the first musician to use a full drum set on records. Who is he?

Vic Berton

Dave Tough

Ben Pollack

Gene Krupa

Baby Dodds

Zutty Singleton

Sonny Greer

