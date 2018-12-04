2018 Pushcart Prize nominees

December 4th, 2018

 

 

 

Jerry Jazz Musician is fortunate to have had hundreds of accomplished writers and poets submit their work for consideration of publication during this calendar year.  Many thanks to everyone who thinks enough of this website to desire sharing their creative vision with our readers.  The works published are outstanding examples of the connections that exist between jazz music, its culture, and the literary arts.

I am proud to report that I have nominated six exceptional published pieces for the prestigious Pushcart Prize, and they are listed below.  Congratulations and good luck!

 

__________

 

 

“The Wailing Wall,” a short story by Justin Short

 

 

*

 

 

“Planet Braxton,” a poem by Mark Kerstetter

 

 

*

 

 

 

“Lulu and Me,” a short story by Arya Jenkins

 

*

 

 

“Rainy Night in Kigali (with the Blues)” by Michael L. Newell

 

*

 

 

 

“The Happy Thing of Bayou de Manque,” a short story by Erin Larson

 

*

 

 

“Carolina Shout,” a poem by John Stupp

 

_____

 

Click here to visit the Pushcart Prize website

 

 

Site Archive