WW II era in poetry
In honor of Veterans Day
Eight poets — John Stupp, Aurora Lewis, Michael L. Newell, Robert Nisbet, Alan Yount, Roger Singer, dan smith and Joan Donovan — write about the era of World War II
Soldier on the island of Saipan during World War II
__________
Great Deeds
by John Stupp
In 1940
men were steel
not like now
they were poured
they were shaped
they were treated
you know the kind
they were thrown in the water
and made to swim
choking in the Ohio River
the Allegheny and the Mon
who back then
were coiled like snakes in the dirt
near furnaces
and mills
keeping warm with their fists up
like Fritzie Zivic
who won the world welterweight title
at Madison Square Garden
he elbowed
he choked
he punched
he cut Henry Armstrong’s eyes and mouth
he said
I’m not Earl Hines
I’m boxing not playing the piano
all of Pittsburgh was turned on
and many sons were born just in time
for World War II as it happened
and the rivers coiled themselves like new fathers in the dark
and the wind was soft on the water
not like now
and men performed great deeds
_____
Carolina Shout
by John Stupp
A song
by James P. Johnson
can say something
about a blue-fingered ocean
off the Carolinas
and not care
I know
having visited said ocean
after my Grandmother died
in the mid-50’s
and watching
my young father
motherless that day
swim out until he couldn’t be seen
past any map
he said later
he was returning to Europe
to the Saar Region
with the 63rd Division
only this time
there was no last view of Coney Island
no recruiting sergeant
no troopship
no infantry company
nothing
just the sun-capped Atlantic
breaking
with both hands
like the great James P.
on the life he meant to have
not this
_____
John Stupp’s third poetry collection Pawleys Island was published in 2017 by Finishing Line Press. His manuscript Summer Job won the 2017 Cathy Smith Bowers Poetry Prize and will be published in 2018 by Main Street Rag. He lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From 1975-1985 he worked professionally as a mediocre jazz guitarist.