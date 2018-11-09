Literature » Poetry

“Mel Torme and Buddy Rich Rip Roaring” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

| 2 comments

 

 

 

 

MEL TORME AND BUDDY RICH RIP ROARING

 

two hepcats scat sing
            drum the hippest
of hip music
            advertise “Love for Sale”
in wild musical riffs
            dancing through air
nothing held back
            all is passion
imagination
            total physical commitment
voice and drums riproar
            up down all around
the musical block
            nothing that can be imagined
is left unsung
            unplayed undone
and the audience
            is ultimately left
in utter disbelief
            at all they have witnessed
and now celebrate
            with roaring applause
as wild as the performance

 

*

 

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad.  He now lives on the Oregon coast.  In addition to the recent publication of his new book, Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge, he has recently had poems published in Verse-Virtual and Current.

 

 

To order a copy of the book, contact BELLOWING ARK PRESS 18040 7th Avenue NE Shoreline, WA 98155

 

 

 

 

_____

 

 

A 1979 filmed performance of Buddy Rich and Mel Torme playing “Love For Sale” 

 

 

 

 

 