“Mel Torme and Buddy Rich Rip Roaring” — a poem by Michael L. Newell
two hepcats scat sing
drum the hippest
of hip music
advertise “Love for Sale”
in wild musical riffs
dancing through air
nothing held back
all is passion
imagination
total physical commitment
voice and drums riproar
up down all around
the musical block
nothing that can be imagined
is left unsung
unplayed undone
and the audience
is ultimately left
in utter disbelief
at all they have witnessed
and now celebrate
with roaring applause
as wild as the performance
*
Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad. He now lives on the Oregon coast. In addition to the recent publication of his new book, Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge, he has recently had poems published in Verse-Virtual and Current.
To order a copy of the book, contact BELLOWING ARK PRESS 18040 7th Avenue NE Shoreline, WA 98155
_____
A 1979 filmed performance of Buddy Rich and Mel Torme playing “Love For Sale”