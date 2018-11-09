“Mel Torme and Buddy Rich Rip Roaring” — a poem by Michael L. Newell

MEL TORME AND BUDDY RICH RIP ROARING

two hepcats scat sing

drum the hippest

of hip music

advertise “Love for Sale”

in wild musical riffs

dancing through air

nothing held back

all is passion

imagination

total physical commitment

voice and drums riproar

up down all around

the musical block

nothing that can be imagined

is left unsung

unplayed undone

and the audience

is ultimately left

in utter disbelief

at all they have witnessed

and now celebrate

with roaring applause

as wild as the performance

*

Michael L. Newell is a retired English/Theatre teacher who has spent one-third of his life abroad. He now lives on the Oregon coast. In addition to the recent publication of his new book, Meditation of an Old Man Standing on a Bridge, he has recently had poems published in Verse-Virtual and Current.

A 1979 filmed performance of Buddy Rich and Mel Torme playing “Love For Sale”